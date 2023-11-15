Hujan Meteor Leonid: Pertunjukan Langit yang Mempesona

The night sky has long captivated humanity, provoking awe and wonder. This year has been especially remarkable for skywatchers, with celestial events like planetary alignments and captivating meteor showers. Brace yourselves, because the Universe is about to deliver another breathtaking display – the Leonid meteor shower, anticipated to peak in the early hours of November 18.

Unlike other meteor showers, the Leonids offer viewers a spectacle that can be enjoyed from almost anywhere on the globe. Conditions for viewing will be particularly favorable this year, as there will be minimal moonlight to wash out the dark expanse of the sky.

In the post-midnight hours of Saturday, viewers can anticipate witnessing approximately 10-15 meteors per hour. These meteors, resembling tiny fragments of debris, burn up in our atmosphere as Earth moves through the dust trail left behind by Comet Tempel-Tuttle.

Although these meteors may not be as large or produce fireballs like those of the Taurid meteor shower, they will undoubtedly dazzle spectators. What adds to their allure is the incredible speed at which they enter Earth’s atmosphere – a staggering 71 kilometers (44 miles) per second.

One of the distinguishing features of the Leonid meteor shower is its occasional capacity to produce meteor storms. These storms, last witnessed in their full magnificence in 1966, astounded onlookers as they witnessed an extraordinary 3,000 meteors streaking across the sky every minute. Alas, such impressive displays are sporadic and only occur approximately once every 33 years, coinciding with the time it takes for Comet Tempel-Tuttle to complete its orbit. Unfortunately, the next meteor storm is not predicted to grace our skies until around 2032.

To maximize your chances of experiencing this celestial marvel, make sure to escape the city lights and find a location away from the glare of streetlights and shops. Give your eyes time to adapt to the darkness and prepare to be enthralled. Although the meteors will seem to originate from the Leo constellation, they will streak across the entire sky, captivating your attention and leaving you in awe of the vastness of our universe.

