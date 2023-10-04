Onkologi Presisi: Metode Baru Memungkinkan Analisis Sampel Tumor

Precision oncology, which involves precise diagnosis and treatment of cancer, is gaining popularity. However, most methods to examine the molecular characteristics of a tumor rely on fresh or frozen cells, while surgically removed tumor tissues are usually soaked in formalin and embedded in paraffin wax. Unfortunately, it is difficult to analyze DNA mutations or gene regulation changes in these formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples.

In a recent publication in Nature Communications, scientists from the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center have developed a method that adapts the CUT&Tag technique for examining important gene regulatory elements in FFPEs. This modified method, called CUTAC, enables researchers to obtain high-quality data and identify key genes involved in tumors.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, molecular biologist Dr. Steven Henikoff developed CUTAC by working around DNA packaging proteins to reveal regions that play a role in regulating transcription. Using this method on mouse FFPEs, Henikoff and his colleagues discovered previously unknown patterns of gene regulation, including the identification of microRNAs that may have a role in cancer.

The ability to extract molecular information from FFPEs could enable retrospective studies linking tumor biology with patient outcomes using existing and stored samples. In addition to its application in cancer research, the new method could have potential in investigating biological processes beyond cancer.

FFPEs have been widely used in pathology departments for long-term storage and analysis since the late 19th century. Technological advancements in recent years have allowed scientists to study gene sequences, gene expression, and DNA packaging. However, these techniques typically require fresh or frozen cells, making the valuable molecular information stored in FFPEs inaccessible.

Dr. Henikoff’s CUT&Tag method, which analyzes chromatin patterns in DNA, has been adapted to map compacted chromatin regions and pause sites for RNA-building enzymes in FFPEs. These regions provide important insights into gene regulation and biological processes occurring in tumors.

The scientists are working with EpiCypher, Inc., the commercial provider of CUT&Tag, to commercialize the modified method for use in FFPEs.

