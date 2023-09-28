Kehidupan kota

Universitas Arizona Menerima Hibah $30 Juta untuk Memajukan Akustik Topologi

September 28, 2023
The University of Arizona has been awarded a $30 million grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to establish the “New Frontiers of Sound Science and Technology Center.” This center will focus on the field of topological acoustics, which aims to utilize the properties of sound for advancements in computing, telecommunications, and sensing.

Topological acoustics is an emerging field that utilizes the concept of Hilbert Space to analyze the behavior and properties of sound. By representing the points in space that sound travels through as graph points on Hilbert Space, researchers can visualize the geometry of sound using amplitude vectors and geometric phase angles. This approach allows scientists to uncover previously invisible properties of sound.

The establishment of the NSF sound center will provide researchers with the opportunity to further explore the potential of topological acoustics. By gaining a deeper understanding of the characteristics of sound, they can develop innovative applications and technologies that can revolutionize various industries.

Professor Pierre Deymier, the director and principal investigator of the New Frontiers of Sound Science and Technology Center, emphasizes the importance of this new center in advancing the field of acoustics. With the funding provided by the NSF, the research conducted at the center can contribute to significant breakthroughs in computing, telecommunications, and sensing.

This grant from the NSF signifies a substantial investment in the study of topological acoustics and recognizes the potential it holds for future advancements. The establishment of the New Frontiers of Sound Science and Technology Center further solidifies the University of Arizona’s dedication to expanding the boundaries of scientific research and technological innovation.

– Yayasan Sains Nasional
- Universitas Arizona

