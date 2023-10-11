Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Peneliti Universitas Alberta Mengembangkan Metode Inovatif untuk Mengubah CO2 dan Gliserol menjadi Bahan Bernilai Tambah

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 11, 2023
Peneliti Universitas Alberta Mengembangkan Metode Inovatif untuk Mengubah CO2 dan Gliserol menjadi Bahan Bernilai Tambah

A researcher from the University of Alberta in Canada has developed two innovative methods to convert carbon dioxide (CO2) and glycerol into value-added materials. These methods have the potential to decarbonize various sectors, including automotive, electronic, clothing, adhesives, packaging, solvents, and pharmaceuticals.

One of the processes focuses on converting CO2 into methanol, which holds promise as a method of transporting and storing hydrogen in liquid form. However, water can deactivate the catalyst required for this transformation. The researcher, Yanet Rodriguez Herrero, has developed a process to prepare a stable catalyst that repels water, allowing it to work effectively at low pressure and temperature. This not only makes the conversion process less energy-intensive but also more economically efficient.

The second process developed by Herrero aims to convert glycerol, a byproduct of biodiesel production, into monomers. These monomers are essential for creating polymers, which are necessary for producing biopolymers used in the consolidation of fluid fine tailings. This conversion process not only helps meet the increasing demand for biofuels but also offers a solution for managing excessive crude glycerol, thereby reducing environmental threats.

Both processes show promising benefits to various industries, including energy, hydrogen, biofuel, food, and chemical industries. By providing sustainable alternatives for creating value-added products, these methods offer a win-win situation economically and environmentally.

Source: University of Alberta, Canada

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Wanita Lebih Memilih Kekuatan Fisik dalam Hubungan Jangka Pendek, tetapi Humor Afiliatif untuk Kesuksesan Jangka Panjang

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Panduan Melihat dan Memotret Gerhana Matahari Cincin dengan Aman

Oktober 13, 2023 Mampho Brecia
Ilmu

Satelit di Luar Angkasa: Ancaman terhadap Astronomi Radio dan Hubungan Kita dengan Kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Wanita Lebih Memilih Kekuatan Fisik dalam Hubungan Jangka Pendek, tetapi Humor Afiliatif untuk Kesuksesan Jangka Panjang

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Panduan Melihat dan Memotret Gerhana Matahari Cincin dengan Aman

Oktober 13, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Satelit di Luar Angkasa: Ancaman terhadap Astronomi Radio dan Hubungan Kita dengan Kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Fluoresensi Digunakan untuk Mengukur Tingkat Stres pada Kedelai yang Terkena Ozon

Oktober 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar