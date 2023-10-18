A team of international scientists, including researchers from the University of Sheffield in the UK, has made a significant breakthrough in understanding the Sun’s magnetic field. Using data collected from the Daniel K. Inouye Solar Telescope (DKIST) in Hawaii, the most powerful solar telescope in the world, the scientists were able to obtain unprecedented detail about the magnetic field of the Sun’s “quiet” surface. This data has implications for our understanding of energy transfer between different layers of the Sun and may help explain why the outermost layer, known as the corona, is hundreds of times hotter than the surface.

One of the key findings from the observations is the discovery of a snake-like pattern in the magnetic field of the lower solar atmosphere, also known as the chromosphere. This pattern is crucial for our understanding of the energetic phenomena that occur in the Sun, such as the heating of the solar plasma to millions of Kelvins and the occurrence of powerful explosions known as Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs). The researchers believe that the complex small-scale variations in the magnetic field direction, consistent with the snake-like pattern, are indicative of a process called magnetic reconnection, where opposing magnetic fields interact and release energy.

Prior research into the temperature differences between the corona and the surface has focused on sunspots, large and highly magnetic regions on the Sun’s surface. However, the current study has unveiled the complexity of magnetic field orientations in the so-called “quiet sun,” which is covered in smaller convective cells known as granules. These granules contain weaker but more dynamic magnetic fields, which may play a role in balancing the energy budget of the chromosphere.

The DKIST, inaugurated in 2022, has provided scientists with unprecedented observing capabilities of the Sun. It enables them to witness the Sun’s features with an astonishing level of detail, akin to seeing a small coin from a considerable distance. The telescope is a collaboration between various institutions, including Queen’s University Belfast, the National Solar Observatory, the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research, and Eötvös Loránd University.

By shedding light on the complex nature of the Sun’s magnetic field, this research brings us one step closer to a comprehensive understanding of our life-giving star.

Definitions:

– Magnetic reconnection: A process where opposing magnetic fields interact and release energy.

– Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs): Powerful explosions that occur in the Sun’s corona, releasing a massive amount of plasma and electromagnetic radiation.

