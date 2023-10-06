Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Metode Baru Memungkinkan Identifikasi dan Studi Spesies Plankton yang Akurat

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 6, 2023
Metode Baru Memungkinkan Identifikasi dan Studi Spesies Plankton yang Akurat

The European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) has developed a new method for identifying and studying plankton species in field samples. This method, called targeted volume correlative light and electron microscopy (vCLEM), allows for the analysis of plankton in their natural state, providing greater speed, accuracy, and resolution than previous techniques.

Plankton are microscopic organisms that play a crucial role in the Earth’s ecosystems. They produce a significant portion of the oxygen we breathe through photosynthesis and form the foundation of the ocean food web. However, despite their importance, our understanding of plankton is limited. The new vCLEM method aims to bridge this knowledge gap by enabling scientists to accurately identify and study these organisms in their natural habitats.

The vCLEM method involves freezing the field samples at high pressures near the ocean and then using a combination of light and electron microscopy. This allows for the investigation of plankton collected in the field without compromising their structure. By shining light of different wavelengths on the samples, researchers can reveal fluorescent cells through confocal microscopy, providing an overview of the diversity of cells present.

Once a cell of interest is identified, more powerful techniques like volume electron microscopy can be used to examine the 3D makeup of the organism. This enables researchers to make novel biological observations and correctly identify the sample. The vCLEM method offers unprecedented insights into the ultrastructure of plankton and other unicellular organisms.

The researchers plan to apply this technique to samples collected during the TREC expedition, which aims to document biodiversity along the European coastline and its interactions with the environment. The advanced mobile laboratory (AML) used in the expedition is equipped with a high-pressure freezer and other cutting-edge technology to facilitate the analysis of field samples.

By providing a fresh and accurate view of plankton samples, the vCLEM method holds promise for improving our understanding of these vital organisms and their role in marine ecosystems.

Source: European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL)

Citation: Karel Mocaer et al, Targeted volume correlative light and electron microscopy of an environmental marine microorganism, Journal of Cell Science (2023). DOI: 10.1242/jcs.261355

By Gabriel Botha

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Perlombaan Luar Angkasa India-Tiongkok: India Muncul sebagai Pesaing di Pasar Peluncuran Satelit

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Misi NASA untuk Menjelajahi Dunia Logam di Tata Surya Kita

Oktober 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Elon Musk Memprediksi Misi Tanpa Awak ke Mars Dalam 4 Tahun

Oktober 7, 2023 Mampho Brecia

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Perlombaan Luar Angkasa India-Tiongkok: India Muncul sebagai Pesaing di Pasar Peluncuran Satelit

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Misi NASA untuk Menjelajahi Dunia Logam di Tata Surya Kita

Oktober 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Elon Musk Memprediksi Misi Tanpa Awak ke Mars Dalam 4 Tahun

Oktober 7, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Status Misi Artemis NASA: Artemis 2 dan Artemis 3

Oktober 7, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar