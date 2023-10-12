Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Filamen Debu dan Gas Terungkap dalam Gambar Inframerah NGC 346 yang Menakjubkan

ByMampho Brecia

Oktober 12, 2023
Filamen Debu dan Gas Terungkap dalam Gambar Inframerah NGC 346 yang Menakjubkan

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured a breathtaking infrared image of NGC 346, the brightest and largest star-forming region in the Small Magellanic Cloud. Located within the neighboring dwarf galaxy, the Small Magellanic Cloud, NGC 346 has been a subject of intense study by various telescopes.

The new image, taken by Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), showcases filaments of gas and dust adorned with bright patches of young protostars. The blue color represents silicates and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs), while the red emission comes from warm dust heated by the region’s brightest and most massive stars.

The Small Magellanic Cloud is a satellite galaxy of the Milky Way and is visible in the southern constellation Tucana. This smaller galaxy is more primitive than the Milky Way, containing fewer heavy elements that are produced through stellar fusion and supernova explosions.

The stunning image challenges previous expectations that the SMC would lack significant amounts of dust due to its lower abundance of heavy elements. The presence of ample dust within NGC 346, as revealed by both the MIRI image and an earlier image from Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera, is surprising and raises questions about the origin and evolution of dust in the SMC.

The fine details and intricate structures revealed by Webb’s infrared observations provide valuable insights into the processes and conditions surrounding star formation. These observations contribute to our understanding of the lifecycle of stars and the formation of galaxies in the universe.

Sources: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Nolan Habel (NASA-JPL), Patrick Kavanagh (Maynooth University)

By Mampho Brecia

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Wanita Lebih Memilih Kekuatan Fisik dalam Hubungan Jangka Pendek, tetapi Humor Afiliatif untuk Kesuksesan Jangka Panjang

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Panduan Melihat dan Memotret Gerhana Matahari Cincin dengan Aman

Oktober 13, 2023 Mampho Brecia
Ilmu

Satelit di Luar Angkasa: Ancaman terhadap Astronomi Radio dan Hubungan Kita dengan Kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Wanita Lebih Memilih Kekuatan Fisik dalam Hubungan Jangka Pendek, tetapi Humor Afiliatif untuk Kesuksesan Jangka Panjang

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Panduan Melihat dan Memotret Gerhana Matahari Cincin dengan Aman

Oktober 13, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Satelit di Luar Angkasa: Ancaman terhadap Astronomi Radio dan Hubungan Kita dengan Kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Fluoresensi Digunakan untuk Mengukur Tingkat Stres pada Kedelai yang Terkena Ozon

Oktober 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar