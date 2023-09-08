Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Is There Something Strange on Mars?

ByGabriel Botha

September 8, 2023
Is There Something Strange on Mars?

NASA’s Perseverance rover has captured an intriguing image on Mars, featuring two boulders that bear an uncanny resemblance to a shark fin and a crab claw. The rover, which arrived on the Red Planet in February 2021, has been exploring the Jezero Crater in search of signs of past life on Mars. However, these oddly shaped boulders were an unexpected surprise during its mission.

Perseverance is currently traversing through an ancient river delta that was once a massive lake, estimated to be about 16,000 feet deep. The photograph, taken on August 18, 2023, showcases a phenomenon known as pareidolia. Pareidolia occurs when the brain interprets random patterns as meaningful images. A classic example is perceiving the face of Jesus Christ in a piece of burnt toast.

This is not the first time Mars has been the subject of pareidolia. One of the most famous cases is the “Face on Mars,” an image captured by NASA’s Viking 1 spacecraft in July 1976, which seemed to depict a face with distinct features. Although NASA explained that the illusion was a result of shadows, the image sparked widespread discussion.

NASA shared the photograph of the shark fin and crab claw-like boulders on social media, inviting viewers to share their interpretations. The replies revealed a variety of imaginative sightings, including a coffee bean, a Stegosaurus, a pair of lips, and a turtle head.

Despite Mars having been covered in water billions of years ago, there is currently no evidence to suggest that the planet ever harbored any form of life. These photographs, although intriguing, do not alter our understanding of Mars’ desolate nature.

sumber:
– NASA Perseverance Rover (@NASAPersevere) – Twitter
– NASA/JPL-Caltech/Handout via REUTERS

By Gabriel Botha

Posting terkait

Ilmu

8 Tips Menjamin Keamanan Orang Tercinta yang Tinggal Sendiri

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia
Ilmu

Keberhasilan Masuk Kembali Satelit Aeolus dengan Bantuan: Membuat Penonaktifan Satelit Lebih Aman

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Apakah Ada Lubang Hitam yang Bersembunyi di Gugus Bintang Hyades?

September 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu melewatkan

Teknologi

Peralihan Apple ke USB-C di iPhone 15: Langkah yang Dipaksakan, Namun dengan Manfaat

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Jahe: Obat Alami untuk Sembelit

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Starfield Secara Resmi Mendukung Modifikasi yang Hadir pada tahun 2024

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Instagram Menguji Fitur Baru untuk Berbagi Postingan Feed dengan Teman Dekat

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar