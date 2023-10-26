NASA Mendorong Batasan Komunikasi Luar Angkasa dengan Peluncuran ILLUMA-T

NASA is revolutionizing space communications with the upcoming launch of ILLUMA-T (Integrated Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Low Earth Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal) to the International Space Station (ISS) this November. This groundbreaking payload will showcase the immense potential of laser communications in low Earth orbit missions.

Replacing quotes in the original article, the launch of ILLUMA-T represents a major leap forward in space communications. Laser communications utilize invisible infrared light, enabling spacecraft to transmit and receive information at higher data rates. This means that large amounts of data can be sent back to Earth in a single transmission, supporting faster discoveries and more efficient research for scientists and explorers.

Managed by NASA’s Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) program, ILLUMA-T will collaborate with the agency’s Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD), working towards NASA’s first bi-directional, end-to-end laser communications relay. The LCRD, which launched in December 2021, has already been conducting experiments to demonstrate the advantages of laser communications from geosynchronous orbit.

Some of these experiments include analyzing the impact of the atmosphere on laser signals, testing compatibility with multiple users, exploring delay/disruption tolerant networking (DTN) capabilities, and enhancing navigation capabilities. By utilizing laser communications, NASA is pushing the boundaries of data transfer and expanding the possibilities for space exploration.

Once installed on the ISS, ILLUMA-T will complete NASA’s inaugural in-space demonstration of two-way laser relay capabilities. Equipped with a telescope and two-axis gimbal, its optical module allows for precise tracking of the LCRD in geosynchronous orbit. About the size of a microwave, the optical module is comparable to a standard refrigerator.

With ILLUMA-T on board, data transmission from the ISS to LCRD will reach an impressive rate of 1.2 gigabits-per-second. The data will then be transmitted to optical ground stations in California or Hawaii and routed to the LCRD Mission Operations Center in New Mexico. Finally, the received data will be analyzed by the ILLUMA-T ground operations teams at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, ensuring its accuracy and quality.

By successfully collaborating with LCRD, ILLUMA-T has the potential to become an essential component of the ISS, greatly enhancing NASA’s data transmission capabilities to and from the orbiting laboratory.

Pertanyaan yang Sering Diajukan (FAQ)

Q: What is the purpose of ILLUMA-T?

A: The purpose of ILLUMA-T is to demonstrate the advantages of laser communications for low Earth orbit missions and showcase the possibility of integrating laser communications into NASA’s space communications networks.

Q: How does laser communication differ from traditional communication methods?

A: Laser communication uses invisible infrared light to transmit and receive data at higher rates, allowing spacecraft to send larger amounts of information back to Earth in a single transmission. This expedites the data transfer process and facilitates faster research and discoveries.

Q: What are the potential benefits of laser communications for researchers?

A: Laser communications can provide enhanced data rates, allowing researchers on the ISS to send more data back to Earth at once. This increased efficiency can benefit various scientific investigations conducted on the space station.

Q: What is the long-term goal of NASA’s laser communications demonstrations?

A: NASA aims to integrate laser communications as a standard capability within its space communications networks, which include the Near Space Network and Deep Space Network.

Q: Who is funding and managing the ILLUMA-T project?

A: The ILLUMA-T payload is funded by NASA’s Space Communications and Navigation (SCaN) program and managed by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in collaboration with the International Space Station program office at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Lincoln Laboratory.