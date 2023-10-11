Kehidupan kota

Misi OSIRIS-REx NASA Mengirimkan Sampel Asteroid Bennu yang Menjanjikan ke Bumi

Robert Andrew

Oktober 11, 2023
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission has successfully delivered samples of the asteroid Bennu to Earth, providing scientists with a wealth of data to study. The initial analysis of the sample has revealed that Bennu is rich in water and carbon-containing compounds, making it a valuable resource for investigating the origins of life on our planet. The sample is the largest carbon-rich asteroid sample ever collected and will contribute to our understanding of the formation and evolution of our solar system.

The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft launched in 2016 and reached Bennu in 2018 after 22 months of studying the asteroid from orbit. In October 2020, the spacecraft made a dramatic sampling run, collecting a large amount of material from the porous surface of Bennu. While some dirt and pebbles escaped into space during the collection process, most of the sample was successfully secured in the spacecraft’s container.

The return capsule carrying the sample landed in Utah in September 2021 and was transported to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston for processing and curation. The exact amount of material collected is still unknown, but estimates suggest it is around 8.8 ounces (250 grams), exceeding the mission requirement of 2.1 ounces (60 grams). Over the coming months and years, parts of the sample will be distributed to researchers worldwide for detailed study.

Scientists hope that the analysis of the Bennu sample will provide insights into the identity of carbon compounds and their role in the origin of life on Earth. They also anticipate that studying the asteroid will reveal important information about the formation and evolution of our solar system. The OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will continue its mission and travel to another asteroid called Apophis, where it will conduct further investigations in 2029.

Sources: NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, Dante Lauretta (principal investigator at the University of Arizona)

By Robert Andrew

