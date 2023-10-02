Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Menjelajahi Arp 107: Tabrakan Galaksi

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 2, 2023
Menjelajahi Arp 107: Tabrakan Galaksi

In the vast expanse of space, the Hubble Space Telescope continues to capture stunning images that offer valuable insights into the cosmos. Recently, NASA highlighted an image of a celestial phenomenon known as Arp 107, showcasing a pair of interacting galaxies. This particular image sheds light on the fascinating nature of Seyfert galaxies and the processes behind galactic collisions.

Arp 107, located approximately 465 million light years away from Earth, presents an intriguing sight. It consists of a Seyfert galaxy on the left and a smaller companion galaxy on the right. Seyfert galaxies are characterized by their active nuclei, which house supermassive black holes. These active nuclei emit immense amounts of energy, yet the brightness does not overshadow the intricate details in the structure of the galaxy.

The Hubble image reveals the spiraling whorls within Arp 107, where intense star formation occurs. These regions are accompanied by a “bridge” that connects the smaller companion galaxy to the larger Seyfert galaxy. This bridge is formed by the gravitational forces exerted by the larger galaxy on the surrounding dust and gas.

The significance of the Hubble Space Telescope’s observations lies in its ability to capture the entire galaxy, providing a comprehensive view of the processes taking place within Arp 107. These observations allow scientists to study the star formation, dust lanes, and overall structure of the galaxy.

As we continue to explore the wonders of space, instruments like the Hubble Space Telescope play a crucial role in expanding our knowledge and understanding of the universe. Arp 107 serves as a captivating example of the intricate interactions and dynamic processes that occur within galaxies.

sumber:
– NASA: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/arptrio/arp-107-interacting-galaxies

By Robert Andrew

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Teleskop James Webb NASA Mendeteksi Potensi Tanda-tanda Kehidupan di Planet Jauh

Oktober 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Misi Bulan Tiongkok Maju seiring Rencana Beijing untuk Ekspedisi dan Stasiun Penelitian ke Bulan di Masa Depan

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Athena: Sistem Pemodelan Kebakaran Bertenaga AI yang Memerangi Kebakaran Hutan di NSW

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Teleskop James Webb NASA Mendeteksi Potensi Tanda-tanda Kehidupan di Planet Jauh

Oktober 4, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Misi Bulan Tiongkok Maju seiring Rencana Beijing untuk Ekspedisi dan Stasiun Penelitian ke Bulan di Masa Depan

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Athena: Sistem Pemodelan Kebakaran Bertenaga AI yang Memerangi Kebakaran Hutan di NSW

Oktober 4, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Pesawat Luar Angkasa OSIRIS-REx NASA Mengembalikan Sampel Asteroid Bersejarah ke Bumi

Oktober 4, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar