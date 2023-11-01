Recent research published in Geochemical Perspectives Letters has shed new light on the formation of Earth’s Moon. By analyzing crystals brought back from the Moon by Apollo 17 astronauts, scientists have determined that the Moon is at least 4.46 billion years old – approximately 40 million years older than previously believed.

The study’s lead author, Jennika Greer from the University of Glasgow, explains that the research team was approached by Bidong Zhang and Audrey Bouvier to gain a nanoscale understanding of the lunar samples. By examining tiny crystals that developed billions of years ago, the researchers were able to determine the Moon’s formation date more accurately than ever before.

When an enormous asteroid collided with Earth during the early stages of the Solar System’s formation, it caused the rock that would later become the Moon’s surface to melt. This meant that zircon crystals, which form under specific conditions, could not have existed on the Moon’s molten surface. Any crystals found on the Moon today must have developed after this lunar magma ocean cooled.

Using a technique called atom probe tomography, the researchers were able to analyze the zircon crystals atom by atom. This examination revealed the number of atoms that had undergone radioactive decay within the crystals. By studying the ratio of different isotopes of lead, the scientists calculated that the Moon’s age is approximately 4.46 billion years.

Understanding the Moon’s age is crucial as it plays a vital role in our planetary system. It stabilizes Earth’s rotational axis, creates the tides, and determines the duration of our days. Without the Moon, life on Earth would be drastically different. This new research serves as a valuable piece of the puzzle in our quest to better comprehend the history of our natural world.

FAQ:

T: Berapa umur Bulan?

A: The Moon is believed to be at least 4.46 billion years old, according to recent research.

Q: How was the Moon’s age determined?

A: Scientists analyzed zircon crystals from lunar samples using a technique called atom probe tomography, which allowed them to examine the crystals atom by atom and determine their radioactive decay.

Q: Why is it important to know the Moon’s age?

A: The Moon plays a crucial role in stabilizing Earth’s rotational axis, determining our tides, and influencing the length of our days. Understanding its age helps us better understand the history and development of our planet.