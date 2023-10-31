Mencapai Penerbangan di Mars: Helikopter Ingenuity yang Cerdik

Indian mechanical engineer Dr. J Bob Balaram, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, has played a key role in NASA’s Mars Mission team at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). His innovative design and engineering expertise paved the way for the creation of the Ingenuity helicopter, which is currently flying over the Martian surface.

Ingenuity, fondly nicknamed “Ginny,” is a groundbreaking achievement for the U.S. space agency. Weighing a mere 1.8 kg, this extraordinary aircraft is part of NASA’s Perseverance rover, which was launched in 2020 and continues to operate on Mars. The helicopter’s successful flight is a testament to Dr. Balaram’s passion and dedication.

The ingenuity of Ingenuity lies not only in its construction but also in its ability to navigate the Martian atmosphere. Similar to flying an aircraft on Earth, understanding the weather conditions is crucial for safe flight operations. Dr. Balaram, in an article on NASA’s Mars Helicopter website, highlights the importance of both atmospheric weather and space weather for Ingenuity’s flight capabilities.

Atmospheric weather refers to factors such as air density, temperature, and wind profiles, which directly impact the helicopter’s performance. The flight parameters need to be adjusted accordingly based on these conditions. Additionally, the flight risks associated with takeoff, landing, and high winds must also be carefully considered, much like the concerns of a pilot on Earth.

To ensure safe flights, the Ingenuity operators consult weather experts who utilize various models and instruments available on the rover. These models range from global circulation models to fine-scale geographic models that capture local effects in the Jezero Crater. Data from the Mars Environmental Dynamics Analyzer (MEDA) on Perseverance, equipped with atmospheric sensors, further informs the decision-making process.

Fortunately, weather forecasting on Mars is relatively simpler compared to Earth due to the absence of oceans. The patterns on Mars are more predictable, allowing the team to analyze historical weather data leading up to the flight and make informed decisions.

Ingenuity itself is a remarkable technological feat. Constructed with ultra-lightweight carbon fiber and standing at just half a meter tall, it demonstrates the ingenuity of modern engineering. The thin Martian atmosphere, approximately one-hundredth of Earth’s density, necessitates the helicopter’s blades to rotate at speeds of 2400 to 2900 rpm, ten times faster than helicopters on Earth.

This groundbreaking experiment marks the first powered and controlled flight on another planet. After traveling to Mars inside the Perseverance rover, Ingenuity was deployed to the Martian surface on April 3, 2021. Over a 30-day experimental window, it will undertake a series of test flights, further expanding our understanding of extraterrestrial aviation.

Dr. Balaram, a humble and accomplished engineer, plans to retire from NASA soon, with a vision to inspire and support Indian students in their pursuit of space exploration. He credits his training at IIT Madras for his success and believes that there are countless talented students in India waiting to make the nation proud.

FAQ:

T: Apa itu Kecerdasan?

A: Ingenuity is a helicopter designed by Dr. J Bob Balaram for NASA’s Mars Mission team that is currently flying over the Martian surface.

Q: What is the significance of the Ingenuity helicopter?

A: The Ingenuity helicopter is the first powered and controlled flight on another planet, demonstrating groundbreaking advancements in extraterrestrial aviation.

Q: How does weather impact the flight of Ingenuity?

A: Atmospheric weather, including factors like air density, temperature, and wind profiles, affects the helicopter’s performance. The Ingenuity team consults weather experts and utilizes weather models and data from instruments on the Perseverance rover to ensure safe flight operations.

Q: What is the construction of Ingenuity?

A: Ingenuity is made of ultra-lightweight carbon fiber and stands at half a meter tall. Its blades rotate at speeds ten times faster than helicopters on Earth to compensate for the thin Martian atmosphere.

Q: What are Dr. Balaram’s future plans?

A: Dr. Balaram plans to retire from NASA and intends to support and inspire Indian students in their pursuit of space exploration. He aims to contribute to outreach efforts in India.