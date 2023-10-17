A colossal comet known as 12P/Pons-Brooks is fast approaching Earth, displaying its remarkable features known as the “horns.” Despite recently experiencing its second major eruption within four months, these prominent characteristics continue to be visible. What makes this comet even more unique is the presence of an active volcano perched on top of it. This massive comet, approximately the size of a city, harbors a volcano that is set to erupt again, just months after its initial explosion. As it continues its journey towards the sun, it is expected to emit a stunning cloud of gas and ice, resembling a pair of horns protruding from the comet’s surface.

Categorized as a cryovolcanic comet, 12P/Pons-Brooks has a core measuring about 30 kilometers in diameter. This core consists of a combination of gas, dust, and ice collectively referred to as “cryomagma.” The nucleus of the comet is surrounded by a gas shroud known as a “coma.” When the temperature of the nucleus rises, it releases explosions into space.

Experts have noted the expansion and development of the comet’s distinctive horns. Some have even drawn comparisons, likening the comet’s irregular shape to science fiction spaceships like the Millennium Falcon from Star Wars. The irregular shape of the coma is attributed to anomalies in the comet’s nucleus. Richard Miles, an astronomer from the British Academy of Astronomy, explained that the prolonged expansion of gases within the comet shapes its irregular form.

In the coming days, the coma of the comet is expected to continue expanding, further accentuating its remarkable horns. This extraordinary celestial phenomenon will captivate Earth’s residents on April 21, 2024, before propelling the comet back towards the outer reaches of the solar system. However, it will not return until 2095.

sumber:

– Spaceweather.com

– Sains Langsung