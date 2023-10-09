Cincin Pohon Purba Mengungkap Bencana Badai Matahari

Scientists have discovered evidence of a massive solar storm that occurred 14,300 years ago, marking the largest known solar storm event in history. By analyzing tree rings from the French Alps, an international team of scientists observed a sharp spike in radiocarbon levels, which was determined to be caused by the solar storm. This finding raises concerns about the potential impact of a similar event in modern times, as it could have devastating effects on our technology-dependent society.

The researchers warn that a solar storm of such magnitude today could result in the loss of telecommunications and satellite systems, as well as widespread blackouts in electricity grids. The financial cost of such an event would be significant, reaching billions of dollars. Therefore, understanding and preparing for such storms is crucial in order to protect our global communications and energy infrastructure.

The study, published in The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences, sheds new light on the extreme behavior of the Sun and the risks it poses to Earth. The researchers analyzed subfossil trees from the Drouzet River in the Southern French Alps, where they discovered the radiocarbon spike that indicated the occurrence of the solar storm. By comparing this spike to measurements of beryllium found in Greenland ice cores, the team confirmed that the spike was indeed caused by a massive solar storm.

The scientists emphasize the need to further study solar storms and their potential impacts in order to build resilience into our communication and energy systems. They highlight that similar events in the future could be catastrophic, and it is crucial to be prepared and shield our infrastructure from potential damage. The discovery of the largest known solar storm in history serves as a reminder of our limited understanding of the Sun’s behavior and the dangers it poses to society on Earth.

Definisi:

– Radiocarbon: A radioactive isotope of carbon that is used to determine the age of ancient artifacts and materials.

– Solar Storm: An event caused by disturbances on the Sun’s surface that release massive amounts of energy and particles into space.

– Subfossil: The remains of an organism that has not completed the fossilization process.

– Beryllium: A chemical element often used in research to analyze environmental and climatic changes.

– Greenland Ice Cores: Cylinders of ice drilled from the polar ice caps in Greenland, which provide valuable information about the Earth’s past climate.

Sources: The Royal Society’s Philosophical Transactions A: Mathematical, Physical and Engineering Sciences