Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Teleskop Luar Angkasa Jamess Webb mengungkap temuan mengejutkan tentang galaksi awal

ByRobert Andrew

Oktober 7, 2023
Teleskop Luar Angkasa Jamess Webb mengungkap temuan mengejutkan tentang galaksi awal

The James Webb Space Telescope has made groundbreaking discoveries about the early universe, including the existence of mature galaxies during the cosmic dawn. These findings have challenged previous theories in cosmology and left scientists searching for explanations. However, a new study using sophisticated computer simulations may have resolved this mystery.

The study suggests that star formation in the early galaxies occurred in bursts rather than at a steady pace. While these galaxies may have been relatively small, they appear to glow brightly due to these intense bursts of star formation. This can create a deceptive impression of great mass, leading to the misconception that these galaxies are larger than they actually are.

“Astronomers can securely measure how bright those early galaxies are because photons (particles of light) are directly detectable and countable, whereas it is much more difficult to tell whether those galaxies are really big or massive. They appear to be big because they are observed to be bright,” explains Guochao Sun, the lead author of the study.

The findings from the James Webb Space Telescope have provided a unique glimpse into the cosmic dawn and shed light on the early history of our universe. These discoveries have the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the origin and development of galaxies.

sumber:
– Reuters: Will Dunham
- Universitas Northwestern
– Surat Jurnal Astrofisika

By Robert Andrew

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Stasiun Luar Angkasa Internasional: Laboratorium Sains Unik

Oktober 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Mengapa Mars Berwarna Merah? Menjelajahi Ilmu Dibalik Warna

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brecia
Ilmu

Gerhana Matahari 'Cincin Api' Langka yang Menghiasi Langit pada 14 Oktober

Oktober 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Stasiun Luar Angkasa Internasional: Laboratorium Sains Unik

Oktober 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Mengapa Mars Berwarna Merah? Menjelajahi Ilmu Dibalik Warna

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Gerhana Matahari 'Cincin Api' Langka yang Menghiasi Langit pada 14 Oktober

Oktober 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Profesor Dimitrios Buhalis Diakui sebagai salah satu Ilmuwan Top Dunia dalam Penelitian Pariwisata

Oktober 9, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar