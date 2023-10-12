Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Observatorium Surya Aditya-L1 India Menyesuaikan Lintasan agar Pemandangan Matahari Tanpa Gangguan

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 12, 2023
Observatorium Surya Aditya-L1 India Menyesuaikan Lintasan agar Pemandangan Matahari Tanpa Gangguan

India’s first solar observatory, Aditya-L1, has recently made a trajectory correction maneuver to ensure it stays on course for a special point in space from where it will have an uninterrupted view of the sun. Launched on September 2, the spacecraft is currently on a 110-day voyage to an area around 1 million miles away from Earth.

Aditya-L1 is planned to settle into a halo orbit around Earth-sun Lagrange point 1, which is a gravitationally stable area. This location will provide the observatory with a clear and direct line of sight to study the sun. The trajectory correction maneuver, also known as TCM, was performed on October 6 and lasted for approximately 16 seconds.

The Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) social media account reported the successful execution of the maneuver, stating that it was performed to correct the trajectory after the Trans-Lagrangean Point 1 Insertion (TL1I) maneuver carried out on September 19.

Aditya-L1 is equipped with seven payloads for its five-year-long mission to study the sun. This spacecraft marks India’s second deep space mission, following the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) that launched in 2013. The name “Aditya” translates to “the sun” in Sanskrit, while the “L1” suffix represents the location from which the observatory will operate.

By fine-tuning the spacecraft’s orbit, this trajectory correction maneuver ensures that Aditya-L1 remains on track to fulfill its mission of observing and studying the sun from a unique vantage point in space.

Sources: India Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) X social media account, September 30, 2023; October 8, 2023.

By Gabriel Botha

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Wanita Lebih Memilih Kekuatan Fisik dalam Hubungan Jangka Pendek, tetapi Humor Afiliatif untuk Kesuksesan Jangka Panjang

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Panduan Melihat dan Memotret Gerhana Matahari Cincin dengan Aman

Oktober 13, 2023 Mampho Brecia
Ilmu

Satelit di Luar Angkasa: Ancaman terhadap Astronomi Radio dan Hubungan Kita dengan Kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Wanita Lebih Memilih Kekuatan Fisik dalam Hubungan Jangka Pendek, tetapi Humor Afiliatif untuk Kesuksesan Jangka Panjang

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Panduan Melihat dan Memotret Gerhana Matahari Cincin dengan Aman

Oktober 13, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Satelit di Luar Angkasa: Ancaman terhadap Astronomi Radio dan Hubungan Kita dengan Kosmos

Oktober 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Fluoresensi Digunakan untuk Mengukur Tingkat Stres pada Kedelai yang Terkena Ozon

Oktober 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar