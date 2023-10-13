Kehidupan kota

Gerhana Matahari “Cincin Api” Langka yang Menghiasi Langit

ByMampho Brecia

Oktober 13, 2023
On October 14, a stunning celestial event will take place as a rare annular eclipse occurs. During this event, the moon will pass in front of the sun, creating a glowing orange outer ring known as the “ring of fire.” While the eclipse will not be total, with only about 4 to 5 percent of the sun visible, this rare spectacle will captivate millions around the world.

The annular eclipse occurs when the moon is at the more distant part of its orbit, resulting in the moon not completely blocking the sun. Instead, it forms a luminous ring. The event will last for a brief four to five minutes, known as the “maximum annularity,” while partial coverage will occur for up to three hours.

Bruce Betts, chief scientist of the Planetary Society, explains the excitement of witnessing the motions of celestial bodies during an eclipse. As the moon drifts into the sun’s path, more than 95 percent of the sun will be covered, leaving only the chromosphere, the sun’s lower atmosphere, visible.

The path of annularity will begin in southern Oregon and northern Nevada, then move to southern Utah, central New Mexico, southern Texas, and onward to southeastern Mexico, Honduras, Nicaragua, Colombia, and northern Brazil. Those situated along the path will witness the full “ring of fire,” while nearby areas will experience a partial eclipse.

For those unable to observe the event directly, it is possible to safely watch through eclipse glasses or alternative viewing methods such as using welding glass or creating a pinhole camera. Libraries, science museums, and other local institutions often provide free eclipse glasses. It is crucial to ensure that the appropriate eye protection is utilized to prevent damage to the eyes.

While this annular eclipse promises to be a spectacular sight, there is more to look forward to in the future. The next notable eclipse will be the total eclipse on April 8, 2024, which will be visible across large parts of North America. This event will provide a longer duration of darkness and is expected to captivate observers with its unique atmosphere.

