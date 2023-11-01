Sunflowers have long been known for their fascinating ability to track the sun’s movement, a behavior called heliotropism. However, a recent study published in PLoS Biology challenges the previously held belief that this movement is solely controlled by a photoreceptor called phototropism. Instead, researchers from the University of California have discovered that multiple types of photoresponses are involved in sunflowers’ bending towards sunlight.

In a previous experiment conducted in 2016, plant biologist Stacey Harmer and her team found that young sunflower plants track sunlight due to distinct patterns during stem growth. The study revealed that sunflowers grown indoors directly faced artificial light and activated genes associated with phototropin. Surprisingly, sunflowers grown outdoors showed no significant differences in their response to the movement of the sun. Researchers discovered that outdoor plants have other light reception systems, such as a mechanism to avoid red light generated in the shade. This mechanism is activated on the west side of the sunflower stem early in the day when the sun is in the east.

The researchers concluded that there are multiple molecular pathways involved in sunflowers’ solar tracking, highlighting the complexity of this behavior. However, they have yet to identify the specific genes responsible for heliotropism. Understanding these molecular pathways could be valuable for breeders in developing plants that retain this ability.

One of the most surprising findings of the study was the speed at which sunflowers learn to track the sun. When sunflowers grown in the lab were moved outdoors, they immediately began following the sun. This suggests that the lab-grown plants underwent some form of “rewiring” and that sunflowers allowed to follow the sun tend to grow better than those that are not.

Interestingly, as sunflowers mature, they lose their ability to bend towards the sun. Once they reach maturity, their movement stops, and they remain facing west for the rest of their lives. However, this behavior has its advantages. Older sunflowers give off additional heat, which attracts pollinating insects. This, in turn, allows older sunflowers to reproduce.

This new study provides a fresh perspective on sunflowers’ sun-tracking behavior, revealing the complexity and importance of multiple photoresponse mechanisms. Further research is needed to unravel the molecular pathways involved and shed light on the genetic underpinnings of heliotropism.

