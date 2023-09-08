Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Lander Rests During Lunar Night Before Reawakening Attempt

ByVicky Stavropoulou

September 8, 2023
India’s Chandrayaan-3 Lander Rests During Lunar Night Before Reawakening Attempt

The Chandrayaan-3 lander, after successfully landing on the lunar surface and becoming the fourth nation to do so, is now in sleep mode while it rests through the 14-day lunar night. The primary goals of the mission, including technology demonstrations and data collection focused on analyzing the composition of the moon’s soil and atmosphere, have been successfully completed. The Chandrayaan-3 mission marks the first exploration so close to the lunar south pole, a region believed to contain deposits of water ice that could be used for future missions and space exploration.

The landing was a point of national pride for India, with millions of people watching online coverage and celebrating the country’s tireless scientific efforts. The Chandrayaan-3 lander and its six-wheeled rover have been equipped with a variety of scientific instruments that have been performing normally during the mission. The rover has traveled over 100 meters across the lunar surface, taking photos and collecting data. Scientists have already made surprising discoveries, such as the higher-than-expected temperature of the moon’s surface and the presence of sulfur near the moon’s south pole.

In the coming weeks, mission controllers will attempt to reawaken the lander and continue its scientific investigations. The ability to successfully lift the lander off the lunar surface, as demonstrated by a small hop it made on September 4, will be crucial for future missions aiming to return samples or astronauts from the moon.

sumber:
– CNN’s World Report
– The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Posting terkait

Ilmu

8 Tips Menjamin Keamanan Orang Tercinta yang Tinggal Sendiri

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia
Ilmu

Keberhasilan Masuk Kembali Satelit Aeolus dengan Bantuan: Membuat Penonaktifan Satelit Lebih Aman

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Apakah Ada Lubang Hitam yang Bersembunyi di Gugus Bintang Hyades?

September 11, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu melewatkan

Berita

Masa Depan Persiapan Permukaan: Kemajuan Teknologi Mesin Gerinda Lantai Global

September 11, 2023 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Peralihan Apple ke USB-C di iPhone 15: Langkah yang Dipaksakan, Namun dengan Manfaat

September 11, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Jahe: Obat Alami untuk Sembelit

September 11, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Teknologi

Starfield Secara Resmi Mendukung Modifikasi yang Hadir pada tahun 2024

September 11, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar