Ilmuwan Menemukan Polusi Bawah Tanah yang Mengalir ke Great Barrier Reef

Scientists have discovered that significant amounts of pollution are entering the Great Barrier Reef through underground water sources, a finding that could have implications for efforts to reduce pollution in river catchments. Previous research had not documented the extent to which dissolved inorganic nitrogen and phosphorus from underground sources were contributing to the reef’s waters. This new study reveals that nearly one-third of nitrogen and two-thirds of phosphorus in the reef’s waters are coming from underground sources.

Controlling pollution from farms that runs into the reef has been a major focus for governments and agencies due to its detrimental effects on coral health. The slow progress in improving water quality, combined with the climate crisis, raises concerns for the future of the reef and whether it will be added to the list of world heritage sites in danger.

Scientists from Southern Cross University, the Australian Institute of Marine Science, and CSIRO collaborated on the research, which spanned a decade. Water samples were collected and analyzed for radium isotopes that act as markers for pollution. While the study did not identify the specific sources of pollution, it determined the route through which the pollutants reach the reef.

Dr. Douglas Tait, an expert on coastal water chemistry and lead author of the research, explained that the pollutants can take decades to travel from farms to underground aquifers before emerging at the coastline and underwater springs in the reef lagoon. This indicates that the pollution could have long-term effects on the reef. Excess nutrients can lead to algal blooms, coral-eating starfish outbreaks, and fish disease, emphasizing the need for a strategic shift in management approaches to reduce the harm from pollutants.

The study’s findings highlight the importance of understanding the pathways through which pollution travels in groundwater. This knowledge can inform management strategies to mitigate the impacts on the Great Barrier Reef. While state and federal governments have invested significant funds to improve water quality in the reef, this research sheds light on the need to address the contribution of underground sources.

This study’s claims have surprised experts who previously considered the contribution of groundwater to be minor. However, Dr. Stephen Lewis, a reef water quality expert at James Cook University’s TropWATER research group, welcomes the opportunity to examine the results more closely. He emphasizes the need to fill the knowledge gap related to the contribution of groundwater as a route for nutrients to reach the reef.

While these findings do not change the importance of supporting farmers to use fertilizers more efficiently, they can help target reef funds more effectively in the future. The Australian government is already investing substantial resources to protect and restore the Great Barrier Reef, including practical projects aimed at improving the quality of water flowing into the reef.

