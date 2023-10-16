NASA’s Psyche mission is embarking on a groundbreaking journey to explore Psyche, a unique metal-rich asteroid. The mission aims to unravel secrets about planet formation and the history of our solar system by investigating the composition and properties of this intriguing celestial body.

The spacecraft, launched atop a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, will traverse the depths of space to reach Psyche, which orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter. This asteroid is believed to be the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet, providing valuable insights into the building blocks of planet formation. By studying Psyche’s composition, topography, and magnetic properties, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of the evolution of planets and the metallic cores of terrestrial bodies.

What makes the Psyche mission unique? For the first time, NASA will explore a world primarily composed of metal, rather than rock or ice. This pioneering endeavor reflects the agency’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific exploration.

Notably, the Psyche mission marks several significant milestones. It is the first primary NASA science mission to be launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. Additionally, it represents the 102nd full end-to-end mission for NASA’s Launch Services Program. Psyche will also be the seventh science mission carried by a SpaceX rocket.

The mission features advanced instruments, including Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC), which will enable optical communications demonstration beyond the Moon. Psyche will also carry two multispectral imagers, two magnetometers, and a gamma-ray and neutron spectrometer to study various aspects of the asteroid.

After a journey of approximately 2.2 billion miles, the Psyche spacecraft will arrive at its destination in 2029. It will spend 26 months in orbit around Psyche, meticulously mapping and studying its properties. Along the way, the spacecraft will also perform a gravity assist maneuver using the planet Mars.

The Psyche mission promises to offer profound insights into the formation of planets and the mysteries of our solar system’s history. By delving into the heart of this metal-rich asteroid, scientists hope to unlock a wealth of knowledge about the origins and evolution of our cosmic neighborhood.

