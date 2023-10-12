Warga Vancouver Akan Menyaksikan Gerhana Matahari Cincin yang Spektakuler Sabtu Ini

Vancouverites will have the opportunity to witness a fascinating celestial event this Saturday—an annular solar eclipse. This occurs when the moon aligns between the Earth and the sun at its farthest point from our planet, resulting in a captivating “ring of fire” surrounding the sun for those fortunate enough to be in the path of annularity.

While Vancouver is not within the annularity zone, residents will still be able to observe a partial eclipse, with nearly 75 percent of the phenomenon visible. The eclipse will begin at 8:08 a.m., peak at 9:20 a.m., and conclude around 10:38 a.m. Rather than a complete blockage, viewers in Vancouver can expect to see a thin crescent of the sun peeking out from behind the moon.

However, it is crucial to remember that looking directly at the sun during an annular eclipse is unsafe without proper eye protection. In light of this, the University of British Columbia’s (UBC) department of physics and astronomy researchers will be hosting a public viewing event outside the UBC Bookstore. They will provide eclipse-viewing glasses for attendees to borrow and ensure everyone can safely witness this celestial spectacle.

Although some phenomena associated with total solar eclipses, such as a drop in temperature and the silence of birds, are less likely to occur during an annular eclipse, it remains a sight worth viewing. Dr. Jaymie Matthews, a professor emeritus in UBC’s department of physics and astronomy, expressed his excitement, stating, “We’re all space tourists.” He has witnessed six total eclipses so far and eagerly looks forward to his seventh in April 2024. Dr. Douglas Scott, another professor in the department, added, “A partial solar eclipse is one of nature’s great shows—and it’s free!”

For those eager to experience this rare event, the annular solar eclipse public viewing will take place on Saturday, October 14, from 8 a.m. to 10:40 a.m. at the UBC Bookstore exterior. However, please note that the event is weather-dependent, and any cancellation will be announced by 7:30 a.m. PT on the respective webpage.

So mark your calendars, grab your eclipse glasses, and head to UBC for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness the beauty and awe of an annular solar eclipse.

