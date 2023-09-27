Tim Astronom Internasional Mengungkap Mekanisme Pembentukan Lubang Hitam Bermassa Menengah

A consortium of astronomers from around the world, including researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, have made significant progress in understanding the formation of intermediate-mass black holes (IMBHs). These elusive black holes could provide a crucial link between stellar black holes and supermassive black holes in the centers of galaxies.

The breakthrough comes from the DRAGON-II simulation project led by the Gran Sasso Science Institute. By simulating the interactions of stars, stellar black holes, and physical processes within dense stellar clusters, the scientists demonstrated that black holes with masses of a few hundred solar masses can emerge in these environments.

IMBHs have long been a mystery, but their existence could help explain the range between stellar black holes and supermassive black holes. Stellar black holes are formed from the remnants of supernova explosions, while supermassive black holes are millions or billions of times more massive than the sun. Finding and understanding the origins of IMBHs has been challenging, but astronomers believe they may be found in dense and crowded stellar clusters.

The simulations conducted by the international team reveal a potential pathway for the formation of intermediate-mass black holes within young, densely populated star clusters. These simulations involved complex interactions between normal single and binary stars, leading to collisions and the formation of increasingly massive stars that eventually evolve into IMBHs. The researchers found that IMBHs can continue to grow by incorporating additional massive stars and black holes.

However, the simulations also showed that IMBHs can be expelled from their parent cluster within a few hundred million years, limiting their further growth. The researchers concluded that the formation and growth of IMBHs depend on the exceptional density or massiveness of their environment.

While the question of whether IMBHs serve as the missing link between smaller stellar black holes and supermassive black holes remains unanswered, this study provides valuable insights. The researchers identified the processes that may contribute to the formation of IMBHs and placed constraints on their formation. Future observations and simulations of more massive star clusters may help shed further light on this enigmatic class of black holes.

sumber:

– “International team sheds light on the formation mechanism of intermediate-mass black holes.” Gran Sasso Science Institute.

– “Solving the Mystery of Intermediate-Mass Black Holes.” Max Planck Society.