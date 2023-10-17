Dampak Perubahan Iklim terhadap Kebisingan Laut

A recent study suggests that climate change will make certain parts of the ocean noisier, even with efforts to reduce carbon emissions. The increase in noise pollution in the oceans began during the Industrial Revolution and is caused by various human activities such as ship traffic, seismic exploration, and oil drilling. The study, conducted by researchers at the Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research, focuses on the impact of climate change on the marine soundscape, particularly in the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans.

The researchers found that both temperature and pH levels in seawater affect the propagation of sound. While ocean acidification due to increased carbon dioxide absorption tends to decrease the absorption of low-frequency sounds, the main effect on ocean noise comes from changes in ocean temperature. By modeling sound propagation under different carbon emissions scenarios, the study predicts an increase in underwater sound by 7 decibels if moderate carbon emissions continue in the North Atlantic Ocean.

This increase in noise is attributed to a “sound channel” that forms as climate change alters the stratification of the ocean, resulting in colder surface water. The North Atlantic Ocean, in particular, will experience the opening of this sound channel, allowing sounds to travel much farther. It is expected to significantly impact marine species that rely on sound for communication, mating, and hunting, with marine mammals, especially whales, being the most affected.

Interestingly, the researchers also found that this noisier ocean will occur regardless of the level of carbon emissions in the coming decades. Even with efforts to limit carbon emissions, the changes in ocean noise are inevitable. However, the full extent of the impact on marine species is still being studied.

sumber:

– Possenti L. et al. “Predicting the contribution of climate change on North Atlantic underwater sound propagation.” PeerJ 2023.