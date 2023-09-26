Gua Bulan: Tempat Perlindungan Potensial untuk Misi Bulan di Masa Depan

Lunar caves, also known as lava tubes, are attracting attention as potential shelters for future Moon missions. These natural formations, formed by lava flows on the Moon’s surface, could provide astronauts with protection from cosmic radiation, temperature extremes, and the risk of impacts.

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has identified hundreds of lunar “skylights,” which are collapsed sections of lava tubes that provide access to the underground structures. Some lava tubes on the Moon could be several hundred meters in diameter, offering ample space for astronauts to live and work.

Compared to the Moon’s harsh surface conditions, lava tubes offer a more stable temperature environment. The Moon experiences extreme temperature swings, with surface temperatures reaching highs of 127 degrees Celsius (260 degrees Fahrenheit) in sunlight and lows of -173 degrees Celsius (-280 degrees Fahrenheit) in darkness. The steady temperature inside a lava tube could be a crucial factor in facilitating lunar activities and engineering equipment to function effectively.

Radiation is another significant hazard on the Moon, with levels up to 150 times stronger than on Earth. However, lunar caves could provide effective protection due to their thick rock ceilings acting as a barrier between astronauts and the radiation.

Various countries and agencies, including China, have researched the potential of utilizing lunar caves as shelters. Chinese researchers conducted fieldwork in lava tubes on Earth to gain insights into their lunar counterparts. The existence of similar types of entrances in both lunar and Earth lava tubes, such as vertical and sloped entrances, suggests that the knowledge gained from Earth’s lava tubes could be applicable in lunar exploration.

China has been actively planning missions to explore lunar caves, with a focus on Mare Tranquillitatis and Mare Fecunditatis. The proposed robotic systems include probes with wheels or feet to navigate challenging terrain, as well as auxiliary vehicles for further exploration and scientific research. Additionally, China envisions a crewed base in a lunar lava tube as a long-term underground research facility that incorporates residential and research facilities.

While China’s plans are not as transparent as those of NASA, the nation’s increasing presence and successful missions in space signify its growing capabilities and ambitions.

In summary, lunar caves or lava tubes hold promise as potential shelters for future Moon missions. Offering protection from radiation, temperature extremes, and impacts, these underground structures could play a crucial role in enabling prolonged lunar exploration. Further research and exploration are necessary to fully understand and utilize the benefits of these natural formations as humanity embarks on its return to the Moon.

