Tiongkok Membangun Observatorium Neutrino Baru untuk Mengungkap Misteri Kosmik

China is set to construct a groundbreaking neutrino detector in the South China Sea called TRIDENT (Tropical Deep-sea Neutrino Telescope). This state-of-the-art neutrino observatory aims to enhance sensitivity and provide valuable insights into the origins of cosmic rays.

Neutrinos, often referred to as “fleet-of-foot messengers,” are elusive particles that travel from distant corners of the cosmos. Detecting these particles is a formidable challenge, as they only interact with other matter under rare circumstances.

A recent paper published in Nature Astronomy titled “A multi-cubic-kilometre neutrino telescope in the western Pacific Ocean” outlines China’s plans for the TRIDENT observatory. Led by Ziping Ye from the Particle and Nuclear Division at the Tsung-Dao Lee Institute, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the research team aims to shed light on the nature of neutrinos.

Neutrinos, meaning “little neutral ones,” are elementary particles with no electrical charge and extremely small mass. They primarily interact through gravity and the weak nuclear force rather than the electromagnetic force. Neutrinos pass through the Earth effortlessly, with the majority originating from the sun and other sources such as supernovae and the Big Bang.

Cosmological neutrinos, which play a significant role in this study, are produced when cosmic rays collide with atoms. To detect these evasive particles, observatories are strategically placed in secluded locations, such as deep underground mines or underwater. These observatories observe the effects of rare neutrino interactions with regular matter, leading scientists to their sources.

China’s TRIDENT observatory will consist of an impressive 1,211 strings, each equipped with 20 hybrid digital optical modules (hDOMs). These strings will be vertically separated by 30 meters and positioned between 2,800 and 3,400 meters below sea level. With a volume of approximately 7.5 km3, TRIDENT will be the world’s largest neutrino detector, surpassing the IceCube Neutrino Observatory’s volume of approximately 1 km3.

The efficiency of neutrino detection is crucial, and TRIDENT aims to achieve unprecedented photon detection efficiency. By combining a large volume with enhanced detection capabilities, TRIDENT endeavors to reach new frontiers of sensitivity in searching for astrophysical neutrino sources.

TRIDENT will build upon the successes of the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, which discovered potential extragalactic neutrino sources, including NGC 1068 (Messier 77), also known as the Squid Galaxy. Situated about 47 million light years away, this barred spiral galaxy offers invaluable insights into the mysteries of the universe.

With the development and implementation of TRIDENT, China aims to contribute significantly to neutrino science and unravel the enigmatic phenomena surrounding cosmic rays and their origins.

