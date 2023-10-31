Unveiling the Mystery of the Ghostly Hand in Space

NASA’s latest X-ray space telescope has captured a fascinating glimpse of a stellar explosion, revealing a celestial spectacle just in time for Halloween. Dubbed the “ghostly hand,” this eerie phenomenon, formally known as MSH 15-52, originated from the remnants of a massive star’s demise. The cataclysmic event, called a supernova explosion, left behind a pulsar—a superdense, fast-spinning stellar corpse.

Pulsars, also known as rotating neutron stars, possess powerful magnetic fields that generate intense winds and jets of charged particles, forming what is referred to as a pulsar wind nebula. In the case of MSH 15-52, the pulsar PSR B1509-58, located near the center of the image, injects particles into space, giving rise to a glowing formation reminiscent of a human hand.

Researchers have analyzed this ghostly hand using NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), enabling them to observe MSH 15-52 for approximately 17 days. These observations provided new insights into the pulsar’s magnetic field and the orientation of its X-ray jets, a phenomenon known as X-ray polarization. The data revealed the first magnetic field map of the nebula, as Roger Romani, the study’s lead author from Stanford University, explained, “The charged particles producing the X-rays travel along the magnetic field, determining the basic shape of the nebula, like the bones do in a person’s hand.”

One intriguing aspect discovered by the IXPE data is the presence of remarkably high polarization in large regions of MSH 15-52, indicating minimal turbulence within those areas of the pulsar wind nebula. Consequently, this results in the formation of straight and uniform magnetic field lines, resembling the structure of fingers and thumb. Conversely, complex and turbulent regions provide particles with an “energy boost,” which is evident in the bright, distinct X-ray jet near the “wrist” of the hand-shaped structure.

Notably, these findings shed light on the history of super energetic matter and antimatter particles surrounding the pulsar. According to Niccolò Di Lalla, a co-author of the study, “This teaches us about how pulsars can act as particle accelerators.” MSH 15-52, situated 16,000 light-years away from Earth, was initially observed by NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory in 2001.

The recent discoveries made through the IXPE data were published in The Astrophysical Journal, offering astronomers a deeper understanding of the mysterious forces at play within the ghostly hand that lingers in the depths of space.

