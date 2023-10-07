Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

Para Arkeolog Menemukan “Bola Emas” di Terowongan Maya

ByMampho Brecia

Oktober 7, 2023
Para Arkeolog Menemukan “Bola Emas” di Terowongan Maya

Archaeologists working in the former Maya heartlands have made an unprecedented discovery – two “golden orbs” found inside a previously hidden tunnel. The orbs, made of clay wrapped in a gold film, were found in a side tunnel beneath the Temple of the Feathered Serpent in Mexico. The walls of the tunnel were also covered in a gold substance, leading researchers to believe that the space served a sacred ritual purpose. Some researchers speculate that the walls were designed to mimic the cosmos and provide the Maya with a space to study the night sky.

Notably, the Maya calendar is heavily calibrated to the orbital parameters of the planets in our solar system, particularly the inner planets. The Maya were particularly fascinated by the orbit of Mars, as shown in the Dresden Codex, the oldest known written account from the Americas. The codex displays the Maya tracking and describing their calendar in relation to Mars’ movement across the sky.

The golden orbs could have played a significant role in the Maya’s study of the Red Planet, aiding them in their comprehensive understanding of the night sky. Although their exact purpose is still uncertain, the discovery of these orbs provides further evidence of the Maya’s advanced scientific knowledge and their unparalleled understanding of celestial bodies.

sumber:

– Artikel sumber: [Masukkan URL artikel sumber]

– Definition of Maya civilisation: [Insert definition of Maya civilisation]

– Definition of Teotihuacan: [Insert definition of Teotihuacan]

– Definition of synodic period: [Insert definition of synodic period]

– Definition of Dresden Codex: [Insert definition of Dresden Codex]

By Mampho Brecia

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Mendorong Batasan Perangkat Mekanik Kecil dengan Mekanisme yang Sesuai

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brecia
Ilmu

Akurasi Model Air OPC dan OPC3 dalam Memprediksi Viskositas Air

Oktober 9, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Tetangga Galaksi: NGC 3558 dan LEDA 83465

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brecia

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Mendorong Batasan Perangkat Mekanik Kecil dengan Mekanisme yang Sesuai

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Akurasi Model Air OPC dan OPC3 dalam Memprediksi Viskositas Air

Oktober 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Tetangga Galaksi: NGC 3558 dan LEDA 83465

Oktober 9, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Observatorium Luar Angkasa Surya Aditya-L1 India Mengalami Koreksi Lintasan

Oktober 9, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar