Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

The Future Collision of Andromeda and the Milky Way

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktober 16, 2023
The Future Collision of Andromeda and the Milky Way

Scientists predict that a dramatic event is set to unfold in the distant future: a head-on collision between the Andromeda Galaxy (M31) and our own Milky Way. Astronomers have observed that Andromeda, the nearest large galaxy to us, is moving towards our galaxy due to their mutual gravitational pull. While this merger won’t occur for another 4 billion years, such galactic collisions are common in the universe.

Through simulations, researchers have gained insight into what this collision will look like from Earth. Contrary to popular belief, catastrophic collisions between stars are relatively rare in these types of events. Instead, the primary form of interaction is gravitational. As the galaxies merge, streams of stars will be flung outward, resulting in the creation of tidal tails and bridges. The spiral structures of both galaxies will gradually disappear, leaving behind a new elliptical supergalaxy referred to as “Milkomeda” by scientists.

The collision between Andromeda and the Milky Way will have a profound impact on the view of the night sky for any future skygazers left on Earth. The skies will be distorted beyond recognition, with the formation of new emission nebulae and open clusters filling our line of sight. The collision will also trigger a wave of intense star formation, illuminating the skies with new wonders.

For more detailed information on “Milkomeda” and its implications for astronomy enthusiasts, refer to Avi Loeb and Thomas Cox’s story from the June 2008 issue of Astronomy magazine.

sumber:
– NASA, ESA, Z. Levay and R. van der Marel (STScI), T. Hallas, and A. Mellinger (Photoillustration)

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Penelitian menunjukkan bahwa raksasa gas lebih umum dari yang diperkirakan sebelumnya

Oktober 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Ilmu

Gempa Mars Terkuat yang Pernah Tercatat Disebabkan oleh Kekuatan Tektonik, Bukan Dampak Asteroid

Oktober 17, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Para Astronom Menemukan Kristal Kuarsa Kecil di Atmosfer Exoplanet WASP-17b

Oktober 17, 2023 Mampho Brecia

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Penelitian menunjukkan bahwa raksasa gas lebih umum dari yang diperkirakan sebelumnya

Oktober 17, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Gempa Mars Terkuat yang Pernah Tercatat Disebabkan oleh Kekuatan Tektonik, Bukan Dampak Asteroid

Oktober 17, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Para Astronom Menemukan Kristal Kuarsa Kecil di Atmosfer Exoplanet WASP-17b

Oktober 17, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Penelitian Baru Menunjukkan Perburuan Paus Memusnahkan Mayoritas Paus Sirip Pasifik Utara Bagian Timur pada Abad ke-20

Oktober 17, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar