Akselerator Elektron Nanofotonik: Miniaturisasi Akselerator Partikel

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 21, 2023
A team of researchers has made significant progress towards miniaturizing particle accelerators by developing nanophotonic electron accelerators. These new accelerators, which are the size of a computer chip, utilize lasers to rapidly increase the speed of electrons. The successful acceleration of electrons using a nano device brings us closer to the possibility of direct internal radiotherapy with the use of endoscopes in the future.

Particle accelerators are essential tools in various industries, research fields, and the medical sector. However, these machines are typically large and require a significant amount of space. The use of laser-based acceleration within a photonic nanostructure offers a microscopic alternative that can greatly reduce costs and device sizes.

Until now, there has been no conclusive evidence of substantial energy gains in nanophotonic electron accelerators. However, a team of laser physicists at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) has successfully demonstrated the first nanophotonic electron accelerator. This achievement coincided with a similar breakthrough by colleagues at Stanford University.

These nanophotonic accelerators are incredibly tiny, with structures measuring only a few nanometers in size. The researchers were able to measurably accelerate electrons within these structures using ultrashort laser pulses. While this might seem like a modest achievement, it is a significant milestone in the field of accelerator physics.

The ultimate goal is to continue increasing the energy gain and electron current in order to make particle accelerators on a chip suitable for medical applications. To achieve this, the researchers will need to expand the structures or place multiple channels next to each other.

Colleagues at Stanford University are also working on the realization of “Accelerator on a chip” in collaboration with the FAU team. The joint effort is funded by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

sumber:

  • “Laser physicists have succeeded in accelerating electrons using a nano device” – Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU)
  • “Accelerating electrons with technology adopted from particle physics research” – Stanford University

