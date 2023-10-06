Kehidupan kota

Mengungkap Teknologi Baru dan Kekuatan AI

Ilmu

A New Basic Taste: The Tongue’s Response to Ammonium Chloride

ByGabriel Botha

Oktober 6, 2023
A New Basic Taste: The Tongue’s Response to Ammonium Chloride

Scientists from the USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences have discovered a potential sixth basic taste. In a study published in Nature Communications, researchers found that the tongue responds to ammonium chloride, a component found in some candies, through the same protein receptor that signals sour taste. The protein receptor, known as OTOP1, is responsible for detecting sour taste through hydrogen ion channels. However, the study revealed that OTOP1 also responds notably to ammonium chloride.

The team conducted experiments using human cells and various animal species and found that the ability to detect ammonium through the OTOP1 channel is conserved across species. Specifically, mice with a functional OTOP1 protein avoided water containing ammonium chloride, while those without the protein did not show a behavioral response. This suggests that the ability to detect ammonium may have evolved as a taste mechanism to avoid ingestion of harmful or unpalatable substances.

The study sheds new light on our understanding of taste and its evolutionary significance. It confirms the existence of a sixth basic taste and highlights the potential importance of taste mechanisms in survival. Ammonium chloride, found in waste products and certain biological substances, is somewhat toxic, making it advantageous for organisms to be able to detect and avoid it.

While the research is in its early stages, this discovery opens up new avenues of study in the field of taste perception. Further research is needed to understand the extent of species differences in sensitivity to ammonium and the ecological significance of these variations.

sumber:

– USC (University of Southern California)

By Gabriel Botha

Posting terkait

Ilmu

Perlombaan Luar Angkasa India-Tiongkok: India Muncul sebagai Pesaing di Pasar Peluncuran Satelit

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew
Ilmu

Misi NASA untuk Menjelajahi Dunia Logam di Tata Surya Kita

Oktober 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Ilmu

Elon Musk Memprediksi Misi Tanpa Awak ke Mars Dalam 4 Tahun

Oktober 7, 2023 Mampho Brecia

Kamu melewatkan

Ilmu

Perlombaan Luar Angkasa India-Tiongkok: India Muncul sebagai Pesaing di Pasar Peluncuran Satelit

Oktober 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Misi NASA untuk Menjelajahi Dunia Logam di Tata Surya Kita

Oktober 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Elon Musk Memprediksi Misi Tanpa Awak ke Mars Dalam 4 Tahun

Oktober 7, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar
Ilmu

Status Misi Artemis NASA: Artemis 2 dan Artemis 3

Oktober 7, 2023 Mampho Brecia 0 Komentar