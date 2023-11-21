Analisis Baru Mengungkap Misteri Tambahan Muatan pada Objek yang Bertabrakan dengan Bulan

A recent study conducted by astronomers Tanner Campbell, Adam Battle, Bill Gray, and their team has shed new light on the mysterious object that collided with the Moon on March 4, 2022. Contrary to initial theories, the object was not a single debris item breaking up upon impact. Instead, it was likely carrying an undisclosed, additional payload.

The journey of this object first began in March 2015 when it was discovered by the Catalina Sky Survey. Initially thought to be a near-Earth asteroid, further observations revealed that it was space junk. It was later determined that the object had a lunar flyby in February 2015, leading astronomers to suspect that it could be the Falcon 9 rocket body launched by NASA for the Deep Space Climate Observatory mission.

However, as more data was collected through Earth flybys, it became apparent that the object’s trajectory and timeline aligned with the Chinese Chang’e 5-T1 mission to the Moon in October 2014. In a surprising twist, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs denied that the object was from their mission. Nevertheless, the recent paper by Campbell et al confirms that the object was indeed the Long March 3C rocket body from the Chang’e 5-T1 mission.

The collision on the Moon resulted in a strange double crater, defying expectations for a spent rocket stage. This led experts to conclude that the rocket body must have had an additional payload. Mark Robinson, principal investigator with the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera, highlighted the unique nature of the double crater and compared it to single crater impacts from other rocket bodies.

While Chinese officials denied any involvement, the US Department of Defense’s Space Command affirmed that the rocket in question had not deorbited as claimed. The lack of transparency regarding the space debris and its payload highlights the need for improved tracking procedures by space agencies and launch providers. Such measures would prevent confusion and potential hazards regarding unidentified objects in space. Greater disclosure of the number and nature of payloads on board could address these issues and ensure safer space exploration and travel in the future.

FAQ

Q: What was the object that collided with the Moon?



A: Astronomers have determined that the object was the Long March 3C rocket body from the Chinese Chang’e 5-T1 mission to the Moon.

Q: Was the object carrying an additional payload?



A: Yes, the recent study suggests that the object was carrying an undisclosed additional payload, which explains the peculiar double crater formation upon impact.

Q: Why was there confusion surrounding the object’s identity?



A: The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs initially denied that the object was from their mission, leading to uncertainty and speculation. However, subsequent analysis and data confirmed its origin.

Q: What are the implications of this event?



A: This incident underscores the importance of developing better tracking procedures for space agencies and launch companies to avoid confusion and ensure the safety of space exploration. It also highlights the need for greater transparency in disclosing the number and nature of payloads on board.