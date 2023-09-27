Kehidupan kota

Analisis Baru Mengungkapkan Komposisi Protein yang Mirip pada Bulu Burung Purba dan Modern

Mampho Brecia

September 27, 2023
A recent study conducted by paleontologists has found that feathers from modern-day birds share more similarities with dinosaur feathers than previously believed. The research, published in the journal Nature Ecology and Evolution, utilized X-ray and infrared light analyses to examine feathers from ancient animals.

The study included feathers from a 125 million-year-old nonavian dinosaur called Sinornithosaurus, an early bird known as Confuciusornis, and an unspecified species that lived in what is now Wyoming 50 million years ago. The researchers discovered traces of corneous beta-proteins (CBPs) in these ancient feathers, which are proteins essential for flight feather strengthening.

Interestingly, the international team of researchers also detected a similar chemical structure in feathers from modern birds, such as zebra finches. This finding challenges the previous assumption that ancient feathers were predominantly composed of alpha proteins. Instead, the study suggests that these ancient feathers were primarily made up of CBPs, which transformed into alpha proteins during fossilization.

The discovery has significant implications for our understanding of feather evolution over millions of years. Prior to this study, it was believed that the protein composition of ancient feathers was distinct from that of modern feathers. The new findings indicate that the basic building blocks required for powered flight were present at least 125 million years ago.

This study highlights that proteins can be preserved in the fossil record for extended periods, expanding our understanding of ancient organisms. It also offers valuable insights into the chemical makeup of feathers and their evolution throughout history. By pushing the timeline for the presence of these proteins further back, this research provides a fresh perspective on the origins and development of feathers in birds and their dinosaur ancestors.

Mampho Brecia

