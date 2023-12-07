Empat Objek Bintang Muda yang Baru Ditemukan

A recent study conducted by an international team of astronomers has led to the discovery of four new eruptive young stellar objects (YSOs). The team analyzed data from the SPICY catalog and NASA’s WISE spacecraft to identify these exciting astronomical phenomena. The findings were published in the December issue of the Journal of the Korean Astronomical Society.

Young stellar objects, also known as YSOs, are stars in the early stages of evolution, including protostars and pre-main sequence (PMS) stars. They are typically found within dense molecular clusters that are rich in molecular gas and interstellar particles. These objects often experience episodic accretion processes, leading to accretion-driven outbursts. These outbursts can be classified into two types: EX Lup outbursts (EXors) and FU Ori outbursts (FUors).

The research team, led by Carlos Contreras Peña from Seoul National University, conducted a search for new outbursting YSOs by examining the SPICY catalog data and analyzing mid-infrared photometry from WISE. As a result of their analysis, they identified four eruptive YSOs: SPICY 97855, SPICY 99341, SPICY 100587, and SPICY 109331. SPICY 99341 and SPICY 100587 were classified as bonafide FUors, while SPICY 97855 is a candidate FUor. The outburst of SPICY 109331, initially classified as an EXor, lasted approximately five years, longer than expected for EXors. Consequently, it was classified as a V1647 Ori-like source, demonstrating mixed characteristics between EXors and FUors.

The study revealed that all four newly-discovered eruptive YSOs experienced long-term (lasting more than one year) and high-amplitude outbursts. Additionally, their spectra displayed strong 12CO emission lines, indicating significant changes in the accretion rate. The distances to SPICY 99341 and SPICY 109331 were determined to be approximately 9,800 and 12,500 light-years, respectively, while the distances to the other two YSOs remain unknown and require further observations.

This groundbreaking research contributes to our understanding of young stellar objects and sheds light on the fascinating phenomena of eruptive outbursts in early-stage stars. Further studies on these YSOs will provide valuable insights into the accretion processes and evolutionary pathways of young stars in our universe.

