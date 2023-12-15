Astronot Bersiap untuk Terbang Lintas Bulan yang Bersejarah saat Biden Menjadi Tuan Rumah Kru Artemis II

The Artemis II crew, consisting of three Americans and a Canadian, met with US President Joe Biden at the White House in a historic event. Biden showcased a moon rock collected during the Apollo era, symbolizing the renewed interest in space exploration and the upcoming Artemis missions. The crew expressed gratitude for the administration’s support and leadership, which has made their remarkable journey possible.

An essential part of NASA’s Artemis program, the four astronauts will be the first to fly in the Orion capsule, launching from Kennedy Space Center in late 2024. However, their mission will not involve landing on the moon but rather a circumnavigation of the lunar body before returning to Earth. This flight will serve as a trial run for a subsequent lunar landing planned for the following year.

Commander Reid Wiseman emphasized that the crew remains focused on mission readiness, putting their trust in NASA and the vehicle’s preparedness. Preparations include extensive training, simulations, and collaboration with mission control to ensure the crew’s safety during the journey. They will also participate in a dress rehearsal in February, simulating their return to Earth by practicing capsule recovery in the Pacific Ocean.

The Artemis II crew is remarkable not only for their role in the moon flyby but also for its diversity. They include the first non-US citizen to be part of a moon crew. NASA’s Artemis mission, named after the twin sister of Apollo from mythology, aims to revitalize lunar exploration and pave the way for future human space exploration beyond Earth’s orbit.

Although progress is being made, delays are possible due to ongoing investigations into the Orion capsule’s heat shield. During a test flight around the moon in 2021, the heat shield experienced unexpected charring and material loss. The heat shield is essential for protecting astronauts during reentry into Earth’s atmosphere, making its integrity crucial to the mission’s success.

In their meeting with President Biden, the crew expressed admiration for his commitment to the mission and referenced a powerful speech by President John F. Kennedy in 1962 regarding the moon mission. Biden’s dedication to achieving great things through space exploration aligns with the crew’s objectives and the broader ambitions of the Artemis program.

The moon rock displayed in the Oval Office, known as Lunar Sample 76015,143, is on loan from NASA and was collected by Apollo 17 astronauts Harrison Schmitt and Gene Cernan in 1972. This 3.9-billion-year-old rock weighs just under a pound, serving as a tangible reminder of humanity’s past achievements on the lunar surface.