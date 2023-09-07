Տարաձայնությունների ընդհատումներ. համառոտ պատմություն

Discord, a popular social media platform, has experienced several instances of outages in recent months. The most recent reported outage occurred on February 15, 2022. During this time, over 44,000 users reported experiencing issues with the platform, according to Down Detector, a website that tracks and monitors internet outages.

The majority of reported problems during the outage were related to server connections, with 74 percent of users reporting issues in this area. Additionally, 23 percent of users reported problems with the Discord app itself.

This is not the first time Discord has faced widespread service disruptions. On January 26, there was another outage that affected a larger number of users. Over 49,000 reports of server issues were filed with DownDetector during that incident.

It is worth noting that Discord outages can be disruptive for individuals and communities who rely on the platform for communication and collaboration. Discord is a widely used platform for gamers, content creators, and various online communities.

While the specific causes of these outages have not been detailed in the source article, it is common for internet-based platforms to experience technical difficulties due to factors such as server overload, maintenance, or software glitches. Discord, like any online service, is not immune to such challenges.

In conclusion, Discord has faced multiple instances of outages in recent months, affecting tens of thousands of users. These outages have primarily been related to server connection issues, with a smaller percentage of users experiencing problems with the Discord app itself. As a popular platform, disruptions to Discord service can have a significant impact on its users and communities.