Անվճար վերցրեք Desolate-ը Steam-ում, մինչև ժամանակը սպառվի

If you’re a fan of horror and survival games, here’s your chance to get a new game for free on Steam. Desolate, a cooperative survival horror game, is available for download right now, but you’ll have to act fast. The offer expires in just 6 hours.

Desolate is set on the mysterious island of Granichny, which two years ago was struck by an unknown disaster. As one of four players, you must work together to navigate the dangers of the island and uncover the truth behind the catastrophe. Collect resources to improve your character and enhance your chances of survival.

While Desolate draws inspiration from popular titles like S.T.A.L.K.E.R and Fallout, it falls short of reaching their level of quality. Steam reviews have been mixed, with only 68% of the 6,019 ratings being positive. Many players have expressed disappointment with the AI, the injury system that fails to deliver on its promise, and the missing weather system during the early access phase.

Despite its flaws, Desolate is still worth a try, especially since it won’t cost you a penny. If you’re interested in adding this game to your Steam library, head over to the Fanatical website. Fanatical is a site that sells game keys and also offers free games to increase its visibility. Simply visit the Desolate page on Fanatical, check the box to subscribe to their newsletter, link your Steam account, and you’ll receive your free key instantly.

Unlike weekend free trials, Desolate will remain in your library even after the promotion ends. So hurry up and grab your free copy of Desolate on Steam before time runs out. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to experience the horror and thrill of surviving on the island of Granichny.