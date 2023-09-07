Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

Լուրեր

shroud Համեմատում է Baldur's Gate 3-ը և Starfield. Freedom vs. Ընտրության պատրանք

ByՄամֆո Բրեշիա

Sep 7, 2023
shroud Համեմատում է Baldur's Gate 3-ը և Starfield. Freedom vs. Ընտրության պատրանք

Popular streamer shroud has weighed in on the ongoing debate between two of the year’s biggest releases, Baldur’s Gate 3 and Starfield. While shroud acknowledges the hype and success of both games, he believes that Baldur’s Gate 3 offers a level of freedom and choice that sets it apart from Bethesda’s space RPG.

In a recent broadcast, shroud discussed his experience with both games. Having spent countless hours playing Starfield during its early access period, he encountered a simple fetch quest that highlighted the game’s limitations. According to shroud, there was no alternative way to complete the quest and the game lacked depth in that moment. This led him to compare it to Baldur’s Gate 3, which he considers to be the game of the decade.

shroud praised the unparalleled degree of freedom in Baldur’s Gate 3, which is rooted in the game’s Dungeons & Dragons-inspired gameplay. He noted that the game rewards players for thinking outside the box and allows them to tackle challenges in different ways. While shroud admitted that there were a couple of instances where his creative approaches didn’t yield the desired results, he still emphasized that Baldur’s Gate 3 offers an unforgettable and remarkable experience.

In contrast, shroud believes that Bethesda games, including Starfield, offer an “illusion of choice” rather than true freedom. He suggests that the choices presented in Bethesda games are often superficial and don’t have a significant impact on the overall gameplay experience.

Based on shroud’s endorsement, fans expressed their interest in playing Baldur’s Gate 3 and echoed his sentiment that it is a masterpiece that everyone should experience.

Աղբյուրները `
– Brad Norton. (2023, September 7). shroud Compares BG3 & Starfield, says Larian’s RPG has “remarkable experience” he’ll “never forget.” Dexerto.

By Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Related Post

Լուրեր

Ֆինանսական գործարքների ապագան. ուսումնասիրելով գլոբալ կանխավճարային քարտերի և թվային դրամապանակների աճը

Sep 8, 2023
Լուրեր

Գնալ առանց թղթի. լավագույն էլեկտրոնային ստորագրության ծրագրային լուծումները ավելի արդյունավետ աշխատավայրի համար

Sep 8, 2023
Լուրեր

Ինչպես լրացնել գիշերային էլֆերի ժառանգության որոնման գիծը World of Warcraft-ում

Sep 8, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Դուք կարոտել եք

Լուրեր

Ֆինանսական գործարքների ապագան. ուսումնասիրելով գլոբալ կանխավճարային քարտերի և թվային դրամապանակների աճը

Sep 8, 2023 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Cruise Robotaxi ընկերությունը մոտ է կարգավորիչի հաստատմանը առանց վարորդի մեքենաների զանգվածային արտադրության համար

Sep 8, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Ավստրալիան կկարգավորի որոնողական համակարգերը՝ կանխելու արհեստական ​​ինտելեկտի կողմից ստեղծված երեխաների սեռական չարաշահման նյութերի տարածումը

Sep 8, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Wordle-ի ֆենոմենը. ակնարկներ, խորհուրդներ և ռազմավարություններ

Sep 8, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments