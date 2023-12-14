RTE has revealed exciting news about their upcoming New Year’s Eve special, which will be hosted by the talented Patrick Kielty. Breaking tradition, the iconic chat show will air on a Sunday for the first time, bringing a thrilling end to 2023 and welcoming in 2024 with style.

The special production promises to be an extravaganza of entertainment, featuring a lineup of special guests who will contribute to the festive atmosphere. Kielty, known for his charm and wit, will engage in captivating conversations with a revolving door of stars. The show guarantees surprises, familiar faces, and a heartfelt farewell to the past year.

This New Year’s Eve lineup will offer some competition to the popular Graham Norton show, which is known for its star-studded New Year’s special. While the Graham Norton show boasts guests like Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo this year, Kielty and his team are determined to provide an equally unforgettable experience for viewers.

The Late Late Show will air on RTE One from 10.15pm to 11.45pm, ensuring two and a half hours of nonstop entertainment. As the clock nears midnight, Kielty will gracefully hand over the reins to the talented Anna Geary, who will lead the countdown to the New Year.

Get ready to bid adieu to 2023 and welcome in 2024 with this unmissable New Year’s Eve special. Tune in to RTE One and join Patrick Kielty in this end-of-year celebration filled with laughter, surprises, and reflections on the year gone by. It’s the perfect way to ring in the new year, surrounded by the company of beloved stars and the warmth of the Donnybrook set.