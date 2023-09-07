Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

WoW's Dragonflight Expansion. Ոչ այնքան հայտնի, որքան ակնկալվում էր

ByՎիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Sep 7, 2023
Despite being marketed as the “beginning of the third era” and a return to the game’s glory days, World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight expansion has failed to live up to its expectations. According to statistics gathered from raid data by Raider.IO, Dragonflight never experienced the same surge in popularity as previous expansions.

It is a well-known fact that every WoW expansion follows a similar life cycle: an initial influx of players upon release, followed by a gradual decline in population, and a slight resurgence of players during the start of a new season. However, Dragonflight never saw the same increase in player numbers as expansions like Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands during their first seasons.

Upon further examination, it is clear that both Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands managed to retain more players than Dragonflight. However, these expansions also suffered from a significant decrease in the number of raided bosses between their first and second seasons.

One interesting finding is that the completion rate for Dragonflight raids, particularly the Aberrus raid, is higher when compared to the past two expansions. This can be attributed to the raid difficulty, as Aberrus was intentionally designed to be more accessible to regular players. In contrast, Shadowlands had Sepulcher of the First Ones, a historically challenging raid that had an 18-day-long “Race to World First.”

Despite the redesign of talent trees, the introduction of Dragonriding, and the removal of time-gated content, Dragonflight has not been able to win over players. The previous expansions, Battle for Azeroth and Shadowlands, tested players’ patience, resulting in many seeking entertainment elsewhere. This was particularly evident during the content drought between Shadowlands Patch 9.0 and 9.1.

The future of WoW remains uncertain, and only time will tell if players will have a change of heart. However, it is clear that Dragonflight has not managed to recreate the success of past expansions. It is up to the developers to understand the community’s sentiments and make the necessary changes to keep players engaged.

Source: Izabela Tomakic, Dot Esports

