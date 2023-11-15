Sony Unveils Exciting Lineup for PlayStation Plus in November

Sony has just announced its lineup of games for the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra Game Catalog for the month of November. With a mix of new releases and classic titles, subscribers are in for a treat. The highlight of the lineup is the highly acclaimed RPG, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, which is making its way to the service on November 21.

Developed by Capcom, Dragon’s Dogma was originally released back in 2012 for the PS3 and Xbox 360. It later received an enhanced edition, Dark Arisen, for the PS4 and Xbox One in 2017. The game features an enthralling storyline in which players take on the role of the Arisen, a powerful hero who embarks on a quest to defeat a dragon and prevent the apocalypse it foretells. With its captivating lore, engaging combat mechanics, and innovative Pawn companion system, Dragon’s Dogma has earned a dedicated fan base over the years.

In addition to Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen, the November lineup includes a diverse range of titles. From the PS5 port of Teardown, available right from day one, to classics like Grandia and PaRappa the Rapper 2, there’s something for everyone. RPG enthusiasts are particularly in for a treat with Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising and Nobunaga’s Ambition: Taishi also on the list.

While the arrival of these new games is exciting news, it’s worth noting that some titles will be leaving the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on November 21. Fans will have until then to enjoy games like Ace of Seafood, Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, and My Time at Portia.

PlayStation Plus subscribers can look forward to an action-packed month in November, with an impressive lineup of games to enjoy. Whether you’re a fan of RPGs or prefer other genres, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. Make sure to mark your calendars for November 21 when these exciting new titles become available.

Հաճախակի տրվող հարցեր

1. When will the new games be added to the PlayStation Plus Premium and Extra Game Catalog?

The new games are scheduled to be added on November 21.

2. Is Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen worth playing?

Absolutely! Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen is considered an underrated cult-classic RPG with an intriguing storyline, enjoyable combat mechanics, and a unique companion system. It’s definitely worth checking out.

3. Which games are leaving the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog in November?

The games leaving the catalog on November 21 include Ace of Seafood, Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition, and My Time at Portia, among others.