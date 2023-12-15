Եղանակի անկանխատեսելի նախշերը փոփոխություններ են բերում Կենտրոնական Ֆլորիդայում

A sudden shift in weather patterns has resulted in fluctuating temperatures across Central Florida. While Wednesday night saw temperatures dropping into the 30s, 40s, and 50s, residents of Orlando experienced a slightly milder low in the mid-40s. It is advisable to prepare for colder conditions by layering up before stepping outside on Wednesday night.

Marion County, on the other hand, is expected to be even cooler, with a frost advisory in place as temperatures drop into the 30s. However, as the work week progresses, there will be a gradual warm-up in afternoon high temperatures, accompanied by plenty of sunshine on Thursday and Friday.

Thursday afternoon will see temperatures rising back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. As Friday morning approaches, Central Florida can expect a chilly start for the Share Your Christmas event, with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 50s. Nonetheless, the presence of sunshine and a southeast wind will aid in warming up to the lower and middle 70s during the day, making for a pleasant afternoon with abundant sunshine.

The weekend is predicted to begin on a warmer note, with temperatures reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s. While an isolated shower or two is possible on Saturday, the overall forecast remains sunny and dry.

However, changes are expected on Sunday afternoon as the next cold front approaches the region. This will bring scattered rain and storms during the afternoon and evening. By late Sunday, the rain will clear out, leading to a dry start to the workweek on Monday. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds, along with rain-free conditions. The cold front on Sunday will result in cooler temperatures, dropping highs to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

For the most accurate Central Florida weather forecast, stay tuned to WESH 2 online and on-air. You can also download the WESH 2 News app to receive up-to-date weather alerts and stay informed about any changes in the weather conditions.