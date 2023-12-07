Հետաքրքիր նոր մատչելի բնակարանային տարբերակ Նյու Պորտ Ռիչեյի տարածքում

A fantastic opportunity for affordable housing has arrived in the New Port Richey area. Pasco County Community Development has announced the development of an exciting new housing complex, Tanager Square Apartments. This development is aimed at catering to the needs of families and individuals looking for affordable housing options.

Situated at 8128 Tanager Square, just off Old County Road 54, these apartments offer a convenient location with easy access to nearby amenities. With the acceptance of applications underway, potential residents can look forward to leasing opportunities in the near future.

In order to facilitate the application process, interested families can now submit their applications at Laguna Park, a nearby property located at 4014 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33614. To find out more information about Tanager Square Apartments, individuals can visit the website at tanagersquare.pmiflorida.com/#main or contact the management team directly at 727-761-9899.

This new affordable housing complex in New Port Richey presents a great opportunity for individuals and families struggling to find suitable housing within their budget. With the rising cost of living in today’s world, it is heartening to see initiatives like this that prioritize the need for affordable housing.

The efforts of Pasco County Community Development should be commended for their dedication to providing affordable housing options in the area. Tanager Square Apartments is undoubtedly set to make a positive impact on the community by addressing the housing needs of many individuals and families.

In conclusion, Tanager Square Apartments brings a promising new option for affordable housing in the New Port Richey area. With its convenient location, accessible amenities, and commitment to affordability, this housing complex is sure to be a welcome addition to the community.