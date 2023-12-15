Insomniac Games, the developer behind Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 for PlayStation 5, has announced a delay for the highly anticipated New Game Plus mode. Along with audio descriptions and other features, the game update was originally slated for release in early 2024 but will now be pushed back further.

The studio released a statement on social media, acknowledging the patience of players who have been eagerly awaiting the update. It mentioned that additional testing is necessary to ensure the quality meets their standards before rolling out the update. While an exact release date was not provided, Insomniac Games has assured fans that a feature-complete list will be shared closer to its launch.

The delay has left fans disappointed, as many were looking forward to starting a new campaign with all gear and upgrades carried over. However, the studio did promise that the wait will be worthwhile. In response to fan feedback, Insomniac Games also revealed that they will be incorporating highly requested features such as the ability to change the time of day, swap tendril colors, and replay missions.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been praised for its captivating storytelling, breathtaking visuals, and thrilling gameplay. Released in 2018, the game quickly became one of Sony’s most valuable first-party studios. Now, with the launch of the PlayStation 5, fans are eagerly anticipating the next installment in the series and the added benefits of the delayed update.

Although the exact timeline for the New Game Plus mode remains uncertain, fans can rest assured that Insomniac Games is dedicated to delivering a high-quality experience. Whether it arrives in early 2024 or at a later date, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will undoubtedly continue to captivate players with its web-slinging action and immersive world.