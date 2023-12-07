Former NASCAR Racer Bubba Mayfield Returns to 5 Flags Speedway for Exciting Race

Former NASCAR racer Bubba Mayfield is eagerly anticipating his return to 5 Flags Speedway for an upcoming race, hoping to end the day with a triumphant victory. While Mayfield is excited about the race itself, he is also thrilled to participate in an event at such an iconic speedway.

Mayfield, who has become a well-known figure in the local short track racing scene, has found success in the Grand National Series this season. With six wins under his belt, he has been dominating races across the Carolinas, Montgomery, Alabama, and other locations. Although he hasn’t been racing his dirt car frequently, he has been actively competing in various asphalt events.

For the upcoming Faith Chapel Outlaws 50 race on Monday, Mayfield hopes to replicate his previous achievements and secure another victory. Adding to the excitement, Mayfield will be joined by his good friend and fellow former NASCAR National Series racer, Chad Chaffin. Mayfield commends Chaffin’s driving skills, expressing his enthusiasm to battle it out with him on the track.

The Faith Chapel Outlaw Late Model event will be televised on Racing America on Monday, December 4th. Viewers can catch the thrilling race by purchasing the Monday Snowball Derby weekend Package or opting for the All Access Weekend PPV Pass.

The return of Bubba Mayfield to 5 Flags Speedway promises an exhilarating race, as fans eagerly anticipate the performance of this seasoned racer. Supported by a strong team and surrounded by talented individuals, Mayfield aims to showcase his skills and prove that he is just as good as his fellow competitors.