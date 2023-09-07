Ճապոնիան Լուսնի հետախուզական տիեզերանավ է արձակում Լուսնի վրա վայրէջքի հույսով

Japan has successfully launched its lunar exploration spacecraft, the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM), aboard a homegrown H-IIA rocket. The mission aims to become the world’s fifth country to land on the moon by early next year. The rocket took off from the Tanegashima Space Center in southern Japan and is expected to land within 100 metres of its target site on the lunar surface.

Dubbed the “moon sniper,” SLIM’s main objective is to achieve high-accuracy landing and prove Japan’s capability to land exactly where intended on the moon. The $100 million mission will utilize a long, fuel-efficient approach trajectory and is scheduled to start the landing by February. Previous attempts by Japan to land on the moon have failed, but the country remains determined to succeed with this mission.

The launch comes just two weeks after India successfully landed a spacecraft on the moon and Russia’s Luna-25 lander crashed while approaching the lunar surface. SLIM, however, aims to land on the near side of the moon close to Mare Nectaris, a lunar sea visible as a dark spot from Earth. It will primarily focus on testing advanced optical and image processing technology and analyze the composition of olivine rocks near the landing sites in search of information about the moon’s origin.

In addition to SLIM, the H-IIA rocket also carried the X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) satellite, a joint project of JAXA, NASA, and the European Space Agency. This satellite will observe plasma winds flowing through the universe, providing valuable insights into the evolution of stars and galaxies.

The launch was operated by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and this successful mission brings Japan’s H-IIA rocket success rate close to 98%. Japan’s space missions have faced recent setbacks, including the failure of the Epsilon small rocket launch in 2022 and an engine explosion during a test in July. Despite these challenges, Japan remains committed to its space exploration goals, including sending an astronaut to the moon’s surface in the latter half of the 2020s as part of NASA’s Artemis program.

Աղբյուրները `

– Kantaro Komiya, Reuters

- Ճապոնիայի օդատիեզերական հետազոտությունների գործակալություն (JAXA)