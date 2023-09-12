Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

Լուրեր

Huawei-ը բարձրացնում է Mate 60 սերիայի սմարթֆոնների առաքման թիրախը

ByՄամֆո Բրեշիա

Sep 12, 2023
Huawei-ը բարձրացնում է Mate 60 սերիայի սմարթֆոնների առաքման թիրախը

Huawei Technologies, one of China’s leading smartphone manufacturers, has increased its shipment target for the second half of this year for its Mate 60 series smartphone. The company now aims to ship 20% more units than previously anticipated, according to a report from the official Securities Times.

The report states that Huawei expects to ship a minimum of 40 million units of its new smartphones in 2023. This higher target reflects the company’s confidence in the demand for its Mate 60 series.

Huawei’s Mate 60 series is the latest addition to the company’s flagship smartphone lineup. These devices are known for their cutting-edge features and advanced technology. The Mate 60 series is expected to showcase Huawei’s commitment to innovation and offer users an exceptional smartphone experience.

Huawei has not yet provided an official response to the report and its updated shipment target. However, this increase in target suggests that the company is optimistic about the market reception of its new smartphones. As one of the leading smartphone manufacturers in China, Huawei’s decision to raise the shipment target indicates its intention to maintain its market position and meet growing customer demand.

Աղբյուրները `

  • Արժեթղթեր Times

By Մամֆո Բրեշիա

Related Post

Լուրեր

Զգացեք թագավորության գրավիչ աշխարհը

Sep 16, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա
Լուրեր

Միջազգային տիեզերական կայանը շարունակում է համագործակցությունը ԱՄՆ-ի և Ռուսաստանի միջև

Sep 16, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու
Լուրեր

Ձեր երթուղիչի վերակայման կարևորությունը նախքան այն հեռացնելը

Sep 16, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա

Դուք կարոտել եք

տեխնոլոգիա

Խաղացեք ավելի քան 550 խաղ անվճար Zolaz Cloud Gaming-ի հետ

Sep 16, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

iPhone 15-ի առկայության մանրամասները

Sep 16, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Այժմ կարող եք նախապես պատվիրել նոր iPhone 15 շարքը Croma-ով

Sep 16, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

PlayStation 5-ի սեփականատերերը բախվում են վերադարձի ավելի խիստ չափանիշների՝ համեմատած այլ հարթակների հետ

Sep 16, 2023 Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու 0 Comments