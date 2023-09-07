GTA VI. Այն ամենը, ինչ մենք գիտենք մինչ այժմ

Grand Theft Auto VI, set in the iconic Vice City, has become one of the most highly anticipated games in the gaming community. While Rockstar Games has been tight-lipped about the details, leaks and rumors have given us some insights into what we can expect from the upcoming installment of the franchise.

One Twitter account, @GTA6VIDEOS, meticulously analyzed leaked gameplay footage and compared it to locations in Miami, upon which Vice City is based. Several similarities were found, confirming that GTA VI is indeed set in Vice City. However, fans can expect a much larger and more expansive world than the one previously seen in the 2002 game.

Rumors suggest that in addition to Vice City, players will have the opportunity to explore multiple towns and cities. While the details are still scarce, the prospect of a wider range of environments to navigate is certainly exciting.

As for the release date of GTA VI, fans have been eagerly waiting for official news since 2013. Speculation points to a potential release in 2023, but given the history of delays and the secretive nature of Rockstar Games, it may be wise not to get too hopeful just yet.

In the meantime, fans of the franchise will continue to comb through every piece of information and stay tuned for any official announcements from Rockstar Games. With Vice City as the backdrop, GTA VI promises to deliver an immersive open-world experience that fans have come to expect from the franchise.

Sources: Twitter account @GTA6VIDEOS