Քաղաքային կյանք

Նոր տեխնոլոգիաների և AI-ի հզորության բացահայտում

Լուրեր

Խաղի տնօրենը Starfield-ը հայտարարում է որպես երբևէ ամենամեծ մեկ խաղացողի խաղը

ByՎիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Sep 8, 2023
Խաղի տնօրենը Starfield-ը հայտարարում է որպես երբևէ ամենամեծ մեկ խաղացողի խաղը

Bethesda’s highly anticipated game, Starfield, has been receiving praise from both players and industry experts. David Jaffe, the director behind acclaimed games such as God of War and Twisted Metal, recently declared Starfield to be the best single-player game he has ever played.

Despite the game’s bugs and issues, players have embraced Starfield for its open-world, compelling plot, and technical achievements. Fans of Bethesda and industry veterans alike have commended the studio for creating a memorable gaming experience.

Jaffe’s endorsement of Starfield comes after he completed the main quest and explored some of the side content. He shared his sentiments through a post on X, stating, “And that’s STARFIELD. I’ve only completed the main quest and touched a bit of the side stuff, but at the moment: it’s the best single-player game I’ve ever played.”

To further express his enthusiasm, Jaffe posted an image of the game credits, showcasing his appreciation for the team behind Starfield. He also shared a screenshot revealing the amount of time it took him to finish his playthrough, which was nearly two and a half days.

After Jaffe’s praise became public, fans and critics of the game voiced their opinions. One fan stated, “Insane praise by the man himself. It’s definitely my Game of the Year for a fact and easily one of Bethesda’s best games.” However, there were also those who disagreed, with one user calling it the “most ‘meh’ game” they have played personally.

Starfield is now available on Game Pass, offering the perfect opportunity for players to embark on their own interstellar adventure. Stay updated with the latest news and guides by visiting our Starfield page.

Աղբյուրները `
– David Jaffe’s post on X

By Վիքի Ստավրոպուլու

Related Post

Լուրեր

Ներկայացնում ենք Super: The True-Blue Australian Lager-ը Golden West Brewing Co.-ի կողմից:

Sep 8, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա
Լուրեր

Լարը կտրելը. տեսահոսքի ծրագրաշարի ազդեցությունը ավանդական հեռուստատեսության և կաբելային ծառայությունների վրա

Sep 8, 2023
Լուրեր

LED վերազինման ազդեցությունը համաշխարհային բիզնես ռազմավարությունների վրա

Sep 8, 2023

Դուք կարոտել եք

տեխնոլոգիա

Ինչպես խուսափել Starfield-ում գերծանրաբեռնվածությունից

Sep 8, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
Լուրեր

Ներկայացնում ենք Super: The True-Blue Australian Lager-ը Golden West Brewing Co.-ի կողմից:

Sep 8, 2023 Մամֆո Բրեշիա 0 Comments
գիտություն

Թռչունների նոր թերոպոդը բացահայտում է ուշ Յուրայի դարաշրջանում թռչունների վաղ էվոլյուցիայի պատկերացումները

Sep 8, 2023 Ռոբերտ Էնդրյու 0 Comments
տեխնոլոգիա

Հեռավոր թվային մոնիտորինգի ծրագիրն օգնում է հիվանդներին հասնել վերահսկվող արյան ճնշման չափումներ

Sep 8, 2023 Գաբրիել Բոթա 0 Comments